What are the Russian oligarchs and why are they targeted?

What does Ukraine need to win the war with Russia? 0:44

New York (CNN Business) — If Russia’s oligarchs weren’t shivering in their custom Italian leather boots, they probably are now.

In his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cronies directly, telling them that the United States and its allies are coming to “seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private planes.”

The message underscored how much the ground is shifting under the feet of Russia’s wealthy oligarchs, a class of businessmen who amassed their billions in personal wealth by leveraging their Kremlin connections in the 1990s by doling out the assets of the former Union Soviet.

Since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Western governments have tried to freeze the oligarchs’ overseas assets along with Putin’s, as well as prevent them from traveling. The goal is twofold: sanctions act both as a punishment for Russia’s ruling class and as a cudgel to try to force Putin to back down.

It is safe to say that the sanctions, at least so far, have successfully captured the attention of the oligarchs.

Roman Abramovich, a 55-year-old worth an estimated $13.5 billion, announced Wednesday that he will sell his beloved Chelsea Football Club, which he acquired in 2003. Although Abramavich has yet to be placed on sanctions lists, lawmakers in the UK are pressuring leaders to do so. The tycoon is reportedly selling some of his London properties before the sanctions.

“He’s terrified of being penalized, so he’s already selling his house tomorrow and selling another apartment too,” British lawmaker Chris Bryant said, according to Bloomberg.

The oligarchs are on the move, and we know this in part thanks to a 19-year-old Florida teenager who built Twitter bots that track the movements of roughly 40 planes and helicopters linked to Russian oligarchs. (East is the same 19 year old who made headlines earlier this year for rejecting Elon Musk’s request to take down a bot dedicated to tracking the Tesla CEO’s plane).

Earlier this week, at least four superyachts owned by Russian billionaires with ties to Putin were seen moving toward Montenegro and the Maldives, CNBC reported. The Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, which could increase its appeal as a haven for oligarchs.

Unfortunately for the Russian elite, they are increasingly being shut out by other previously safe ports. Monaco, the tiny French Riviera principality that has become a playground for Russia’s wealthy, adopted sanctions identical to those of the European Union (EU) on Tuesday. And famously neutral Switzerland also sided with the EU this week, announcing that it would close its airspace to flights from Russia and impose entry bans on various Putin cronies.

Of course, experts say imposing sanctions on tycoons won’t be quick or simple. Smart billionaires who built their wealth under an authoritarian government are adept at hiding their assets through layers of shell companies and cronyism.

“If you’re a Russian oligarch floating around on your yacht in the Indian Ocean, most of your money is no longer in your name,” said Alison Jimenez, president of litigation consultancy Dynamic Securities Analytics. “You’re going to have the opaque layer of shell corporations with fictitious people replacing you.”

That may take some of the punitive bite out of Western sanctions. “You can impound the boat, you can impound the plane, but they have money stashed all over the world,” says Jiménez. “If you manage to capture 75%, they will still be richer than everyone else in the world.”

But the pressure seems to have an immediate psychological if not monetary impact.

This week, two prominent tycoons, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, broke ranks with the Kremlin and called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine and has been closely associated with Putin’s inner circle, wrote in a letter to his staff that he wanted “the bloodshed to end.” Fridman is the chairman of the Alfa Group, a private conglomerate encompassing mineral water production, banking, insurance and retail.

His call for peace was echoed by Deripaska, who made his fortune in the aluminum business. “Peace is very important! Negotiations must start as soon as possible!” Deripaska said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.

These maps explain why Putin invades Ukraine 2:47

Charles Riley of CNN Business contributed to this article.