What are the safe public transport for university women?

Given the situation in Mexico, the women have seen the need to seek means of transportation exclusive for them. This in order to avoid harassment, sexual abuse and violations by male drivers.

Various organizations such as Green Peace have determined that in Mexico, more than 90% of women suffer from violence in transportation public and nobody fights it. Since most of the drivers are men, they have mentioned feeling more insecure and afraid compared to when driving another woman.

This is why a series of exclusive apps and transports have been implemented for them, but it is a reality that not all of them can purchase private services, so the transportation Public is the only option for many. However, there are some routes that, although the government of Mexico City does not guarantee safety, have exclusive spaces for women.

Safe routes for university women

Below we tell you which ones exist for the students of higher education of the UNAM, the IPN and the UAM:

Safe path UNAM

In addition to the Pumabus routes within Ciudad Universitaria, the highest university has an agreement with passenger routes to transport its students safely. safe in their campuses of the Faculty of Higher Studies.

FES Acatlán: Direct buses that go from Metro Cuatro Caminos to the UNAM campus and vice versa.

FES Aragón: These are combis that connect the Impulsora Metro to and from the school located in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico. There is a general and exclusive service for women.

FES Cuautitlan

They go from the following destinations to the campus and vice versa:

Polytechnic Subway

Metro Four Ways

Cuautitlan Suburban Train

intercampus

FES Iztacala

It consists of routes 1 and 26 providing an exclusive service for the FES Iztacala community.

Route 1:

Route 26:

Route 26 direct

Fes Iztacala – Suburban Train Tlalnepantla

Fes Iztacala – Metro Rosario, platform E

IPN Safe Path

The safe transportation routes of the National Polytechnic are served by the RTP and the trolleybus as follows:

RTP: It has mixed and exclusive service for women, better known as “Atenea Service”. This RTP service has been available since 2008 and is exclusively for women. It is only available on 50% of the normal routes, but its route covers the main roads and avenues. They are identifiable by having the sign ‘Ateneas’ in front and being pink.

Mixed service:

Subway La Raza to Santo Tomas Town

Green Indians- EST

Trolleybus: Some of the routes have an exclusive space for women in the rear of the transport.

Polytechnic Metro – Zacatenco

UAM Safe Path

The safe path route for the Metropolitan Autonomous University has alternatives in metrobus, metro and RTP, which have cars exclusively for women. You can identify the space by the pink color of its seats or the signs.

Campus Xochimilco

Cuajimalpa Campus

Azcapotzalco Campus

They are RTP’s that leave for the university from Metro Rosario, Ferrería and Tacuba

Metrobus National Railways

Campus Iztapalapa