What are the security recommendations for the inhabitants of Culiacán due to the capture of the son of “El Chapo”

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) implemented a strong operation that culminated in drug blockades in different points of Culiacán (Social Networks)

Culiacán woke up between fire and bullets after the morning of this Thursday the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) implemented a strong operation that culminated in drug blockades and violent acts in different parts of the Sinaloan capital on the eve of the visit of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to Mexico.

It is presumed that the violent acts were orchestrated by members of the Sinaloa Cartel after it was reported the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. However, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that it will be until 11 in the morning that the head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Velázquez, will provide details about the violent acts that have sown panic among citizens. .

Meanwhile, the governor of the state of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moyaurged the public to keep calm and stay at home through a message posted on your verified account Twitter.

Given the events that are taking place in Culiacán, I ask the citizens to remain calm and take shelter in their homes. The authorities are exercising their task and we will keep you informed. —Ruben Rocha Moya (@rochamoya_) January 5, 2023

In the same way, Christopher CastanedaSecretary of Public Security of the State of Sinaloa, asked the public do not leave their homes after the violent acts registered in Culiacánamong which the seizure of vehicles and blockades stood out.

“Vehicle debris and blockades are being presented in different parts of the city, we ask the public not to leavewe are acting accordingly, we will inform when we are in a position,” the public official wrote on his social networks.

Besides the suspension of classesthe Sinaloan Government reported that as a security measure and to protect the citizens themselves, this Thursday, January 5 Work is suspended in its entirety until further notice..

Despite the fact that most of the violent acts and drug blockades have occurred throughout Culiacán, authorities from neighboring municipalities such as Ahome or Guasave have also reported the factsurging the inhabitants of these towns to remain calm.

Gerardo Vargas Landerosmayor of the municipality of Ahome, asked the Ahomense population take shelter in their homes and extend the message to their relatives.

Good morning Ahomense population, we ask you to please take refuge in your homes due to the operation being carried out by the Federal Forces. Extend the message to your families, we will continue to report. Help us take care of them! 🙏🏼🍀 pic.twitter.com/5qUaMdqZw3 — Gerardo (@GVargasLanderos) January 5, 2023

For his part, he Culiacan International Airport informed that for the safety of all passengers, the air port will be closed from 08:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.so any questions about user flights should be consulted with the respective airlines.

“Avoid going to the airport”, was the warning published on the social networks of the air port of the Sinaloan capital.

Images circulated through social networks where alleged armed commandos can be seen entering the Culiacán International Airport, however, the veracity of these recordings has not been confirmed.

In 2019, the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suffered a great weakness after the failed Sedena operation that freed Ovidio Guzmán, alias El Ratón. (Infobae Mexico)

Panic seized the city of Culiacán on October 17, 2019. What began as a hot afternoon ended up becoming an afternoon of terror after at 2:25 p.m.Thirty troops aboard trucks from the Mexican Army and the National Guard surrounded a walled building where Ovidio Guzmán López was sheltered, son of Griselda López Pérez and Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo”.

The arrest of the son of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel unleashed multiple violent acts and confrontations between elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) and commandos of armed civilians, leading citizens to take shelter in their homes, workplaces and even shopping centers to avoid being hit by the bullets that crossed the sky of Culiacán.

After hours in which violence took over the Sinaloan capital, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made one of the most controversial decisions of his administration because, In order to restore tranquility to the town of Culiacán, he gave the order to release Ovidio Guzmánan error that could have been redeemed this Thursday, January 5, 2023.

