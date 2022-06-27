What are the series and movies that will leave Netflix in July?

Although most subscribers deny Netflix’s habit of purging its content list month after month, the streaming platform continues to clean its catalog of movies and series. And July is no exception.

This month several series and movies are about to say goodbye, including the telenovela Ugly Betty.

To date, the parameters that the entertainment platform takes into account when deciding which movies or series go and which ones stay are unknown.

Users were surprised when it was announced that the Colombian telenovela Ugly Betty (1999) would be one of those that would say goodbye to the streaming service, since since it joined the list, it was positioned in the top 10 of the platform.

1st of July

Record of Grancrest War is a Japanese anime that portrays the story of Siluca, a magician with the power to stop “Chaos”, who governs the mysterious world in which she lives, along with Theo, a personality whose superhuman powers will give the young woman security and confidence. 17 years old with whom he will build a moving love story.

The most extraordinary houses in the world. In this is a series, architect Piers Taylor and actress Caroline Quentin take a trip through mountainous areas around the world, in search of buildings built on top of mountains, over three seasons.

LA’s Finestthe spin-off of bad boys where two detectives (Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba) face the most dangerous criminals, while trying to create a bond that, at first, will be complicated, since one of them is a former DEA agent and the other a excriminal.

July 2nd

fangbone is an animated series in which a 9-year-old boy (Fangbone) who belongs to the time of the barbarians -when humanity abandoned savagery, but did not reach the state of civilization yet- is transported through a magical portal to a hall of class of third grade students, where he will meet Bill, a little boy with whom he will establish a great friendship, key to fighting the villain who wants to end his native region, Skullbania.

July 11

Ugly Betty. The telenovela broadcast for the first time in October 1999 and broadcast multiple times, starring Beatriz Pinzón Solano, a woman with studies and a finance specialist who gets a job in a company dedicated to the fashion industry, is involved in a series of personal and professional challenges when she meets Armando Mendoza, her boss and the man she will fall in love with.

12th of July

Royal Detective is a police series that, through two seasons, tells the story of different American agents and the memories they keep of the cases that most marked them during their career as police officers.

July 15:

Granblue Fantasy: The Animation. This anime is an animation of the video game Granblue Fantasy, where a young man named Gran has a dream of becoming a sky traveler. His destiny will take the course he wants after meeting Lyria, whom he saves during a tragic accident, with whom he will embark on a journey motivated by adventure and frenzy.

Angel Beats! is a dramatic anime that takes place in a high school located in limbo, where the students are young people who have died and have not been able to transcend, due to traumas and the suffering they experienced while they lived, issues that they will have to resolve during their stay in that unusual academic institution.

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day is another anime that deals with the theme of transcendence, after death, as a group of friends of the deceased Menma try to help their friend to rest after earthly life.

Dawsons Creek. The story of a young man who dreams of becoming a filmmaker and experiences an emotional blow that will change his perspective on life, alongside his best friend, who lives in love with him in silence, and a group of friends who will help him carry a more bearable life and, sometimes, with chaotic experiences.

July 16th

scream is a series inspired by the 90s horror classic, in which a group of young people will have to face a serial killer obsessed with disturbing the tranquility of a small town in the United States.

