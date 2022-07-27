What are the series that Netflix will premiere in August? – Film and TV

August arrives with a large list of new features for Netflix, the details of which we discuss here:

Total fiasco: Woodstock 99 (Wednesday 3)

A documentary series about the catastrophic edition of the Woodstock music festival held in 1999, when an artistic party led to destructive riots.

Kakegurui Twin (Thursday 4)

A Japanese animated adaptation of the manga of the same name. Homura Kawamoto and , manga prequel kakeguruiwhich follows another teenage girl who gets immersed in the world of high-stakes gambling at her elite school.

Supergiant robot brothers (Thursday 4)

A new animated series that follows two alien robot brothers who must learn to work together to defend Earth.

Sandman (Friday 5th)

An adaptation of the acclaimed comic series by Neil Gaman, this fantasy story follows the mythological King of Dreams, who escapes from a hundred-year captivity only to discover that his kingdom has descended into chaos. With Tom Sturridge Y Gwendoline Christie.

Locke & Key, Season 3 (Wednesday 10)

New episodes of this series of mysteries and fantasy based on the homonymous comic by Joe Hill Y Gabriel Rodriguezwhich follows a group of brothers who seek to unravel the mysteries of the house they just moved into.

School Tales: The Series (Wednesday 10)

A television version in serial form of the 2017 Thai horror film School Taleswhich relates several supernatural horror stories that revolve around a school.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 3 (Thursday 11)

This animated adaptation of the acclaimed video game returns with new episodes DOTA. The fantasy series follows a knight who must learn to use the power of dragons to stop a powerful demon.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 (Friday the 12th)

New episodes of this series produced by the comedian Mindy Kallingwhich follows a teenage girl on her uphill battle for popularity at her school.

Where there was fire (Wednesday 17)

This Mexican suspense series follows a man who is investigating the death of his brother, following the clues to a fire station where there are hidden secrets. With Edward Capetillo and Itatí Cantoral.

Tekken: Lineage (Thursday 18)

A new animated series based on the hit Tekken fighting video game series, following a group of fighters from around the world competing in a tournament that could change the fate of the world.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3 (Thursday 18)

New episodes of this new version of the animated television classic he-manin which a young prince with a mystical power tries to defend his kingdom from the threat of the evil Skeletor.

Echoes (Friday 19)

A suspenseful miniseries about a woman trying to solve the mystery of her twin sister’s disappearance. Starring michelle monaghan Y Matt Bomer.

Soul (Friday the 19th)

A Spanish thriller series about a young woman who survives a terrible accident, but loses her memory and desperately seeks to regain her identity and discover the truth of what happened on the day of her accident. Starring Mireia Oriol.

Cleo (Friday the 19th)

This German action series follows a former East German spy who, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, launches a campaign of revenge against those who betrayed her. Starring Jella Haase.

Mo (Wednesday 24)

A comedy-drama series about a man trying to provide for his family while dealing with the difficulties of being a Pakistani man in Texas. With Mohammed Amer.

Ollie is missing (Wednesday 24th)

A children’s adventure series about a living stuffed animal with a fuzzy memory who tries to find his boy again.

Rilakkuma goes to the theme park (Thursday 25)

A continuation of the Japanese animated series Rilakkuma and Kaoruin which a teddy bear goes on an adventurous journey to an amusement park.