What are the seven exercises that scientists recommend to strengthen relationships

Seven activities to strengthen couple relationships

The pandemic has been one of the most complicated seasons for many people. Although sentimental relationships always tend to have moments of complexity and exhaustion, the arrival of covid-19 has sharpened some emotional conflicts created a set of challenges and opportunities for couples.

For many, the arrival of confinement became a moment of great complexity. Having to share common spaces with their partners in an almost forced way in environments that were not usual for both of them, for long periods of time, was a challenge for many.

However, it is not true to say that everyone had a bad time during the quarantine. Studies show it hasn’t been all bad. About a third of couples said their relationships improved during the pandemic, in part because they learned better communication skills and enjoyed spending time together.

Regardless of whether relationships have been affected or love has blossomed, science advises these seven activities compiled by the prestigious American newspaper New York Times and that can help couples strengthen their bond. Simply doing one exercise a day for a week, or choosing a few that sound fun to try.

KEEP A RECORD OF THE GOOD THINGS

It is important to identify at least five things that the couple usually does to show affection. Keep track of those details, big or small, that you both do or say that make you feel loved and connected to each other. Include things as small as a compliment or kiss goodbye, or larger gestures like buying flowers, cooking dinner, or cleaning up. Studies show that in successful relationships, positive interactions outnumber negative moments by at least five to one.

When the scientists studied videos of couples discussing various topics, they noted a variety of positive and negative interactions. Some couples laughed, smiled, touched and congratulated each other, even during disagreements. Others rolled their eyes, scoffed, got angry or defensive.

A couple looks at each other before saying goodbye

Science determined a clear lesson: Increasing positive and kind gestures in a relationship can help protect you from the inevitable bad days.

Other studies support the value of being kind and generous with your partner. Research from the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia in the United States studied the role of generosity in the marriages of 2,870 people. Generosity was defined as “the virtue of giving good things to the spouse freely and abundantly”, such as simply making him coffee in the morning, showing affection frequently, or being willing to forgive. Couples with the highest scores on the generosity scale were much more likely to report that they were “very happy” in their marriages.

HOLD HANDS

Always trying to find as many opportunities as possible to hold hands with your partner is essential, whether it is when you sit down to have breakfast, when you are about to walk out a door or even when you watch television together, it is a great stimulant. for mutual welfare.

Another of the moments in which this activity is very useful is when they take a few minutes to talk about something in life that may be causing stress and anxiety. Maybe it’s a problem at work, a conflict with the children, or a financial concern. Whatever it is, holding your partner’s hand while talking about it always ends up helping much more and allows you to create empathy.

One of the most iconic romantic songs in music history is “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by the legendary British rock band, The Beatles, science has proven them rightas research shows not only that regular physical contact is a powerful way to connect with someone, but also that holding hands reduces stress.

James A. Coan, a neuroscientist at the University of Virginia in the US, recruited 16 married women to take part in a study on how holding hands affects the brain. To simulate stress, he subjected each woman to a mild electric shock while the woman was in three scenarios: alone, holding a stranger’s hand, and holding her husband’s hand.

Brain scans showed that the stress of receiving an electric shock was less when the woman held someone’s hand. But when the woman held her husband’s hand, the calming effect was even greater and was similar to the effect of a pain-relieving drug. The benefit of holding hands was particularly pronounced among women who had the highest marital happiness scores. Dr. Coan repeated the study with committed same-sex couples and found a similar benefit, he reported. The New York Times.

A couple hold hands

In conclusion, Dr. Coan said the research suggests that a supportive marriage or a committed partner gives the brain a chance to control some of its most difficult neural work. Basically, this means that when couples hold hands, they also pass on some of their emotional baggage.

READ EACH OTHER

Each member of the couple should choose one of their favorite stories; It could be an excerpt from a book or magazine, a children’s book, or a poem. Then you could find time to read to each other. This activity always tends to surprise and amuse when it is done between people who love each other. Not only for listening to the narration but for becoming aware of the voice of the couple.

After the reading, it is recommended to take some time to talk about why each one selected that piece of reading. Did it have a special meaning?

Research shows that people grow closer when they reveal something about themselves and share new thoughts and ideas. Studies also show that relationships benefit when couples experience new things together. The act of reading to each other can foster feelings of comfort and closeness.

ACCEPT SMALL PROBLEMS

An activity that can be interesting is to write down one or two of the annoying habits of the couple that create occasional conflicts in the relationship. (Often these minor conflicts involve household chores, such as paying bills, doing laundry, or making the bed.)

Then sharing those disagreements with each other and talking about them without judgment often tends to help. Use the conversation to identify a positive trait that might help explain the behavior.

Learning what’s behind a particular behavior can help you accept it, and even appreciate it.

This is a brief exercise in “acceptance therapy.” Researchers know that 70 percent of the conflicts couples have are never resolved. But that doesn’t mean these little annoyances don’t add up and create a lot of extra stress in people’s lives. Instead of trying to force change, acceptance therapy encourages couples to learn to accept each other’s differences. When the partner feels accepted and understood, they are more likely to change willingly, often making more changes than requested. And even if no change occurs, acceptance and compassion are likely to bring the couple closer together.

SHARE THE “PERFECT DAY”

Imagine what a perfect day is like and share it with your partner over a meal. Tell it in as much detail as possible so that it reveals information about likes, dislikes, hopes, and dreams. Trying to plan some version of each other’s perfect days that you can experience together is great therapy.

A couple embrace in a forest

When the researchers wanted to make it easier for strangers to get closer, they created a series of questions to help people get to know each other quickly. “What would constitute a ‘perfect’ day for you?” is on the list of those questions. The reason questions bring people together is that they force them to reveal something about themselves. Talking about a perfect day is a form of self-disclosure and can help forge a deeper connection with your partner.

FEEL THE HEARTBEAT OF THE OTHER

Carrying out the following activity can be very useful for the couple:

Find just a few minutes with your partner in a quiet space. Have a one minute timer ready. Now follow these steps:

Stand up, facing each other.

Each should place their right hand on the other’s chest, just above the heart.

Bring your left hand to your own chest and cover your partner’s hand.

One of you will have to release it for a second to start the timer.

Spend the next minute looking into each other’s eyes as your hands rest on each other’s hearts and hands.

Try not to laugh or talk. Be aware of each other’s breathing. Be calm together. When the timer goes off, take a breath. Discuss how it felt to experience this non-verbal connection with each other.

Relationship researchers know that eye contact and touch create feelings of closeness. To study the effect of gaze on romantic feelings, 168 college students in two studies were paired with someone they didn’t know. They were assigned to various groups of experiments, including a group that was told to look each other in the eye for two minutes. Some groups looked at their hands, while others looked at each other and counted the blinks. Students who looked into each other’s eyes reported significantly higher feelings of affection, as published The New York Tuimes.

a couple hugs

Other research shows that physical contact is crucial for creating and strengthening relationships, and is associated with greater relationship and partner satisfaction. Conflicts are resolved more quickly when one of the partners hugs, shakes hands or kisses.

PRACTICE GRATITUDE TOGETHER

Writing down three things about the couple that you feel grateful for is essential, and then taking a moment to read what they wrote about each other.

Showing gratitude on a daily basis is a common mindfulness practice that has been shown to increase happiness, aid in better sleep, and even reduce illness. Gratitude exercises can also bring couples closer and help strengthen friendships and even create better co-workers.

Grateful couples are more satisfied in their relationships, and feelings of gratitude can even predict whether couples stay together or break up. One study called gratitude “a booster shot” for romantic relationships. The bottom line is this: the more you practice gratitude toward your partner, the more connected you will feel.

KEEP READING:

This is the future of relationships: digital dates and more physical contact after months of virtual chats

Using baby talk can improve couple dynamics

What does it mean to dream of the person you like?