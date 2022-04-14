What are the six cryptocurrencies that beat the high inflation of March

FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken on January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

According to a market report prepared by Focus Market based on data from the Crypto Buenbit INDEX, investment in cryptocurrencies was effective in coping with the high inflation in Argentina.

Focus Market took as a reference the inflation of the month of March 2020 for the purpose of evaluating the real performance of the 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest level of market capitalization.

The result was that six of them had a positive real return against inflation during the same period .

Graph showing the real performance of the 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization. (Source: Focus Market – Crypto Buenbit INDEX)

“Despite the volatility that cryptocurrencies have had in the month of March, Argentines continue to find in crypto assets a greater refuge of value than in the Argentine peso. Even in that month they beat the price of the parallel dollar, which fell 5.25% in the third month of the year,” he said. Damian DiPace Director of the Focus Market Consulting.

“Despite the agreement with the IMF, local bonds did not rebound, still remaining with an average parity of USD 32 with a return below inflation of 3%”, Di Pace added.

To compare the performance of the 10 crypto assets with the highest level of market capitalization, Focus Market prepared a chart showing the 6 that managed to beat inflation in March. First is located Sunshine with 24.3%followed by Cardano with 18.5%, Terra with 15%, Polkadot with 12.8%, Avalanche with 11.7% and finally the recognized Ethereum with 10.4%.

On the opposite side are Binance Coin with 5%, XRP with 3.8%, Bircoin with 2.7% and USC Coin with -0.04%; these being the ones that remained below the Argentine inflation of March 2022.

The real performance of Bitcoin did not exceed March inflation in Argentina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

“Given the decline in financial dollars that occurred in the last 2 months and the loss of purchasing power of the Argentine peso due to inflationa portion of Argentines has opted for the DEFI (decentralized finance) offering returns of up to 15% ”, Di Pace pointed out, adding that “those who were preserving their cryptocurrencies as an attempt to reserve value find through this mechanism a means to earn a return on your crypto assets”.

In addition to having made the comparison with the inflation of March in Argentina, from Focus Market they elaborated a second chart showing absolute performance and real -which was already said in percentages- of the 10 cryptocurrencies surveyed.

Table showing the actual performance of the 10 cryptocurrencies surveyed along with their absolute performance. (Source: Focus Market – Crypto Buenbit INDEX)

From this graph it follows that Solariumin the first position, had an absolute return of $4,622.65 taking its price at the beginning of March 2022 and at its closing. The chart continues with Cardano with an absolute yield of $34.21; Terra with $2,593.38; Polkadot at $65.92; Avalanche with $1,959.96; and Ethereum with $59,520.65.

“While at the beginning of 2022 the inflation expectations were for a closing of 54.7%, today the market sees it at 61%. With inflation in March 2022 compared to March 2021 exceeding 55%, in the case of Solana the real return was 711% year-on-year, Ethereum was 120% and Luna 609%. Given the insured loss of value loss of the Peso, Argentines invest in the volatility of cryptocurrencies rather than in the insured loss offered by our local currency “explained and sentenced Di Pace.

KEEP READING

Inflation: after the shock of 6.7% in March, consultants already estimate 5% for April

Social plans compete with companies when hiring: the argument of an Argentine think tank

Twitter shares jumped 13% after Elon Musk’s purchase offer