What are the solidarity actions of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – Revista Para Ti

What are the solidarity actions of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

They were born or adopted into a privileged background but their parents raised them with enough sensitivity to be attentive to the needs of others.

Despite their differences as a couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they have tried to educate their children with certain values ​​that make them, at present, feel enthusiastic about different causes supportive.

Zaharafor instance, allocate the profits that she obtains from her entrepreneurship (she designs and sells bijouterie) to several shelters that help women victims of gender violence .

On the other hand, it has been seen Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne with his mother, in a dog park in Los Angeles, collaborating with a shelter. In order to raise money, the boys dedicated themselves to sell organic dog food to the public. It was not the first time they carried out this type of action since, previously, they had also sold other items to raise funds for charity Hope for Paws.

