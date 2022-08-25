What are the sports exercises and housework that reduce the risk of dementia

Physical activity at all ages is beneficial for the brain and to prevent brain diseases (Photo: Christin Klose/dpa)

For many years, medicine suspected that physical exercise might help protect against the development of dementia . However, although they had observed a general pattern of reduced risk, the studies on the subject were always small and questionable.

These had little consensus and it was discussed what type of exercise was beneficial, the frequency or the intensity that could be better. But three major long-term studies published in recent months have tried to characterize the types, intensities and durations of physical activity that confer the most general protection against dementia.

The peculiarity of these investigations is that the people who participated in it were thousands over the years, which can now finally be confirmed that regular physical activity, in many ways, plays an important role in lowering the risk of developing dementia . But not only regular vigorous or moderate exercise seems to be the best way to reach that goal. Even non-traditional exercise, such as doing housework, i.e. housework, can offer a significant benefit to the brain. And surprisingly, it’s almost as effective at reducing risk in people with a family history of dementia.

Doing housework helps keep the brain healthy (Photo: Catherine Waibel/dpa)

Exercise and housework

In the first study, published on July 27, 2022 in neurologythe medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, researchers analyzed health information from 501,376 participants who did not have dementia in a British database called UK Biobank to establish links between physical activity and the risk of developing the disease.

One of the main advantages of this database was that it had “very rich data on genetics” of the participants, said Dr. Huan Song, a researcher at Sichuan University West China Hospital, who was one of the study’s authors. This included a risk profile of participants based on whether they had genetic variants associated with dementia or had immediate family members with the condition. “Many studies have identified potential risk factors for dementia, but we wanted to know more about one wide variety of lifestyle habits and their potential role in preventing dementiasaid study author Huan Song, MD, PhD, of Sichuan University in Chengdu.

At the beginning of the study, Participants filled out detailed questionnaires about their participation in physical activities, such as playing sports, climbing stairs or walking, and whether they regularly walked or cycled to work. They were also asked about various lifestyle factors, including how often they completed household chores, such as sweeping, vacuuming, bending over to clean, walking to the grocery store to shop, and more.

Moving, walking and even shopping provides benefits to the whole body (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

One of the main limitations of the previous studies was that “the definition of physical activity is quite weaksaid Dr. Song. “Some use the full amount and others only focus on one mode of activity.” The British questionnaires offered specificity about exactly what activities the participants engaged in on a regular basis.

The participants were followed for 11 years, during which time 5,185 developed dementia. The study found that in participants who engaged in regular, vigorous activities, such as playing sports or exercising, the risk of developing dementia was reduced by 35 percent. Surprisingly, people who reported regularly completing household chores also experienced a significant benefit: They had a 21 percent lower risk.

“Our study has found that by participating more frequently in healthy physical and mental activities, people can reduce their risk of dementia. More research is needed to confirm our findings. However, our results are encouraging that making these simple lifestyle changes can be beneficial,” said Song, who suggested that doing three hours of housework is as good as doing 30 minutes of aerobic exercise. Perhaps most encouraging, the association between physical activity and a lower risk of dementia extended to participants who had a family history of dementia. “It’s very important to know that if you have a family history of dementia, you can use physical activity to lower your risk,” Song concluded.

Practicing a sport you like helps encourage early exercise (Photo: Cuartoscuro.com)

activities they like

The second paper, published last week in Neurology, collated 38 studies to see which leisure activities were associated with a reduced risk of dementia. Total, the studies followed more than 2 million participants without dementia for at least three years, during which time 74,700 developed the disease.

The researchers found that participants who exercised regularly, defined as participating in activities such as walking, running, swimming, dancing, playing sports, or working out at the gym, had a 17 percent lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who did not. The experts who conducted the research say that dementia prevention is not limited to one activity, or even one type of activity. “Given the diversity of physical activities that participants do, ‘we recommend people do the exercise they like,'” said Le Shi, a Peking University researcher and one of the study’s authors.

Several studies agree on the benefits of staying active for better mental health

early exercise

In a third study published this month, researchers followed more than 1,200 children ages 7 to 15 for more than 30 years. Those with higher levels of fitness as children had higher levels of cognitive functioning in midlife, suggesting that establishing a lifelong habit of physical activity could be beneficial for brain health.

Together, these studies suggest that the ways we move our bodies on a daily basis could add up over time. They also solidify the notion that regular, lifelong physical activity, in all its forms, goes a long way toward reducing the risk of dementia, even for people classified as high risk. “Your brain is part of your body and will benefit from anything you do that is good for your overall health,” said Dr. Weintraub.

In 1985, physical fitness (cardiorespiratory, muscular power, muscular endurance) and anthropometry (waist-hip ratio) were assessed in participants aged 7 to 15 years in the Australian Determinants of Adult Health in Childhood study. The participants were followed between 2017 and 2019 (between 39 and 50 years). The compounds of psychomotor speed-attention, learning-working memory and global cognition. Latent profile analysis was used to derive mutually exclusive profiles based on physical fitness and anthropometry. Linear regression analyzes examined associations between childhood profile membership and midlife cognition adjusting for age, sex, and educational level.

In their final conclusions, the specialists affirm that strategies that improve poor physical fitness and reduce obesity levels in childhood could contribute to improving cognitive performance in middle age.

