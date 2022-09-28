What are the steps to access the United States Visa Lottery 2024 and until when is there a deadline | Green Cards | USA | USA | Green Card | VD 2024 | October 8 | How to migrate to the United States | Procedures | WORLD

The government of USA will begin receiving applications for the Visa Lottery corresponding to fiscal year 2024. The Department of State announced that as of October 8, the window will open for the reception of said electronic applications. As in previous years, 55,000 permanent legal residences, also known as Green Cards or Green Cards, will be drawn.

According to Univisón, the National Visa Center of the Department of State, in Kentucky, indicated that the window will close at noon on November 8.

Between 11 million and 14 million citizens of the countries that the United States includes in a list participate in the drawwho can submit their applications for free on the website of the United States Department of State.

Like last year, in the 2024 draw Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela were left off the list.

Bangladesh, Canada, China (includes Hong Kong), India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (includes Ireland), and Vietnam were also excluded.

The rules of the draw exclude countries that have sent more than 50,000 migrants to the United States in the past five yearsand rather opens participation to citizens of countries with historically low rates of migration to the US.

Last year, President Joe Biden lifted the restrictions on the program and, in general, the immigration bans that his predecessor, Donald Trump, had ordered.

Univisión prepared a guide on the requirements to apply for the visa lottery 2024:

The accepted forms are:

Being the spouse of a citizen from a country with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

If yes, you can claim your spouse’s country of birth, provided you and your spouse are named in the selected application entry, are eligible, and earn one of the 55,000 residencies.

The bases

The State Department posted on its website the competition ruleswhose applications will begin to be received electronically from noon on October 5 until noon on November 8.

Between 11 and 14 million contestants worldwide participate in the visa lottery draw every year, it is totally free and you can only participate by entering the Department of State website on the dates from the opening of the application reception window until its closing.

The United States Government recalled that the visa lottery It is open only to people from countries that meet certain requirements, including education or work experience, either having completed high school or its equivalent or having two years of work experience.

Participants who do not meet the requirements “should not enroll in the DV-2024 program”, indicate the rules of the contest.

The United States will draw 55,000 visas. (ANDREA RENAULT / AFP).

Application

The application to participate in the Visa Lottery 2024 must be filled in English. (The document will be available from noon on October 5 at the DOS digital page).

The Department of State warns that, in accordance with the rules of the contest, only forms that are sent until the closing date, noon on November 8, will be accepted.

The preselected of the draw of the Visa Lottery 2024 They will be notified by mail between the months of May and July 2023. In turn, as the different stages of the contest pass, they will be able to consult the program page using their participation registration numbers that they receive once they send the request. .

The government advises that there is no cost to submit the online registration form. And it recommends that you use an up-to-date browser when submitting your application. Older browsers, such as Internet Explorer 8, for example, will probably not let you progress through the electronic entry process.

Visa lottery since the 90s

In 2017, the then president donald trump established a series of measures to prevent citizens of Muslim-majority nations from entering the country, and the one that ultimately came into force imposed limits on migration from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela , Somalia and Yemen.

Shortly after his presidential inauguration on January 20, Biden issued an executive order ending “discriminatory vetoes to enter the United States.”

According to the State Department, in application of the regulations imposed by Trump, tens of thousands of visa applications were rejected in fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The visa lottery was established by a 1990 law and it is aimed at applicants who meet certain requirements such as having a high school education, at least two years of work experience and a clean record of criminal activities.