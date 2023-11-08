Following the recent outbreak of cases caused by S.treptococcus pyogenes in country, Experts warn about this bacteria, which is the most common bacterial cause of acute pharyngitis and skin infections such as impetigo, cellulitis and scarlet fever.

As of November 6, 487 cases of invasive infection were reported streptococcus pyogenes across the country, of which 78 were deceased cases. Nearly half of the cases were under the age of 16 (241 cases, equivalent to 49.5%), while 38.5% of the fatal cases were associated with children under the age of 16, with the remaining cases distributed across all age groups.

What are the symptoms of pharyngitis and why can it lead to other complications

Pharyngitis is one of the most common diseases that this bacteria can cause. Valeria El Haj, National Medical Director of Ospedic, explains what complications can occur if not treating this infection in time and emphasizes the importance of not self-medicating so that resistance does not arise.

Strep throat is a bacterial infection, the most common germ being streptococcus pyogenes, which causes acute pharyngitis and skin infections such as impetigo, cellulitis, and scarlet fever. “Infection occurs through direct contact with an infected person’s wound or through droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing or speaking,” explains El Haj.

On December 8, 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that at least five member states in the European region (France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) had reported an increase in cases. The number of cases of invasive disease caused by group A streptococcus (streptococcus pyogenes,

Diseases caused by Streptococcus pyogenes

Infographic: Streptococcus pyogenes

He streptococcus pyogenes, usually causes mild illnesses, such as pharyngitis, impetigo, cellulitis, and scarlet fever. However, in rare cases infection can cause aggressive disease that can be life-threatening and is responsible for more than 500,000 deaths annually worldwide.

The incubation period varies between 1 to 3 days according to clinical presentation. Pharyngitis is diagnosed by bacterial cultures and treated with antibiotics, the preferred treatment being penicillin.

“If left untreated, strep throat can lead to complications such as kidney inflammation and rheumatic fever. This infection is more common in children, but it affects people of any age,” says El Hajj.

Strep throat symptoms and signs

Sore throat that usually goes away quickly.

Pain while swallowing.

Red and swollen tonsils, sometimes with white spots or traces of pus.

Small red dots (soft or hard) on the back of the roof of the mouth.

Swollen and tender lymph nodes in the neck.

Fever.

Headache.

Pimple.

Nausea or vomiting, especially in young children.

Generalized pain.

It’s possible to have many of these signs and symptoms, but not have strep throat. These signs and symptoms may be caused by a viral infection or some other disease. Therefore, doctors usually perform specific tests to detect strep throat (traumatic swabs).

antibiotic treatment

Adequate antibiotic treatment after the first 24 hours eliminates the potential for spread. In the presence of certain symptoms, it is important to avoid self-medication with antibiotics and consult a doctor.

In case of receiving medical indications for antibiotic treatment, it is necessary to complete the regimen (do not shorten or stop the treatment early), since inappropriate use of antibiotics promotes bacterial resistance, a fact that may reduce their effectiveness in the future. Reduces.

“Sick people should avoid going to public places (workplace, school) and limit household contacts. In addition, it is important not to share items for personal use (cutlery, glasses, towels, others) and to ventilate the rooms properly and regularly. Similarly, hand hygiene and personal hygiene can help control transmission,” the professional concluded.