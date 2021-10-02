what are the two most popular cryptocurrencies for investors?

The cryptocurrency world isn’t just about Bitcoin and other Ethereum. There are thousands of projects, many of them already merged, while others struggle every day to earn their jobs and become alternatives for the future.

And out of all the names, there are two that stand out for more seasoned investors.

These are Polkadot and Chainlink, which are included in ” Fund of the cryptocurrency market indexSwitzerland’s first cryptocurrency investment fund, access to which will be restricted to qualified investors due to its higher risk, was announced in a press release.

A pois, ” network of networks”

Polkadot, which many cryptocurrency professionals consider a new generation, 3.0, thanks to its ability to accept more than 160,000 transactions per second and which acts as a bridge between other networks (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum).

its code, PuntoFì also provides governance functions that allow owners to exercise control over the network and vote on proposed changes to the protocols, Bulgarini says, adding that this is how developers get the attention of investors.

Furthermore, this decentralized network is the scene of two large organizations: Parity Technologies and the Web3 Foundation.

In short, Polkadot is a next-generation blockchain project that connects many specialized block chains into a unified network.

It is protected through a consent-sharing mechanism, called Nominated Proof of Stake (NPoS), which allows two types of network actors – validators and candidates – to protect them.

DOT, its token, rose to one of the top coins by market capitalization in 2021.

chain link

This digital asset is the 15th most valuable coin on the market, with approximately $ 10.7 million.

It aims to go beyond the payment system, but rather to bridge the gap between blockchain-based smart contracts (published by Ethereum) and real-world applications.

In particular, it is necessary for Oracle, the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) tool, to establish links with external data on the blockchain.

It is important to note that the other cryptocurrencies that make up the index are cardano or Ripple or Solana or Dogecoin.