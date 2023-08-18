What are the two Star Wars movies coming out in 2026?

Madrid, June 14 (CulturaOsio) –

Disney delayed due to writers’ strike They have also influenced Star Wars. The Galactic Saga was about to release its first film since rise of skywalker In December 2025. However, it has been delayed May 2026, And, moreover, it has been confirmed that it will not reach alone Another film will be released in December of the same year. Ultimately, there is a third that hasn’t changed what else is expected December 2027,

already at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, The development of the three Star Wars films, However, the event did not reveal detailed information about the release date of each. Yes plot of threeAs well as the director who will be in charge of bringing them to the screen.

one of these tapes will be continuation of the skywalker saga, In it, Rey (Daisy Ridley) returns to form a new Jedi Order. there will be a movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, another one of the tapes announced will be dave filoni debut, the creative director of Star Wars in a live action film. this tape kill the mandoversthat is, the entire story arc that covers The Mandalorian series, AshokaThe Book of Boba Fett… The Third, directed by James Mangold will focus on the first Jedi in history,

return of king skywalker

for now It is unknown which will be the two that will hit the theaters in 2026 And which one will slip into 2027. However, a series of speculations can be made based on information and rumors that have surfaced in recent months. For example, return of king movie It appears that many ballots will be issued first, When it was announced in April, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that it was more advanced production of three.





Besides, already a hero And it is known that the script is written by Steven Knight, so everything indicates that it has been Film delayed from 2025 to 2026, If these suspicions are confirmed, Rey’s new Jedi Order movie will be released in cinemas 22 May 2026A month that was once the traditional release month for Star Wars movies.

On the other hand, Dave Filoni’s second 2026 tape could be About that end of mandoverse, These speculations are based on the fact that James Mangold, director of Third in Discord, is busy Promo for the impending Indiana Jones 5 and, once finished, he will go on biopic about bob dylan, This will keep him busy for the next year or two, so there will be no time for his film to come out in 2026.

However, it’s easy for filoni, All of his work takes place within the Star Wars saga, both in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, and in other animated series such as The Jedi Chronicles. so, You can start developing your film very quick and easy way to open 18 December 2026 And leaving Mangold for December 17th, 2027.