What are the United States airlines that offer the cheapest tickets?
The ranking with the options that have the most accessible flights.
The search for cheap tickets requires special cunning and dedication. The good news, at the same time, is that in the United States there are airlines that handle very convenient prices.
To have this data at hand, the Trabber site made its own ranking.
This list takes into account the number of searches on the site in the last year and the data recorded on the cheapest flights.
-Spirit Airlines
– Viva Air Colombia
-Fijian-
Allegiant Air
– WOW air
– Long live Aerobus
-Frontier
– American Airlines
– Porter
– TACK
– Volaris
Cayman Airways.
As for the routes that offer the best prices, the options marked by the site are the following:
– Havana – Managua
– Havana – Georgetown
– Male – Trivandrum
– Santiago de Cuba – Managua
Camaguey – Managua.
When these tickets are purchased at such convenient prices, a basic recommendation is to check the conditions. Among them, the allowed luggage, the possible stopovers with waiting or the return policy.