What are the VIPs who love to bet and play at the casino?

Currently there are many online gaming platforms such as NetBet and more and more VIPs, celebrities and sportsmen are passionate about the world of casinos and betting. A general overview is enough to understand the value that the game expresses, especially for sportsmen who are used to getting involved, as well as for the actors. Among the most famous names stand out Michael Jordan, Ben Affleck, Rafael Nadal, Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney, Francesco Totti, Massimiliano Allegri and many others.

International sports stars who love betting

It is enough to make a name to understand the enormous value that the bet has for the sports game: Michael Jordan. The basketball champion is an almost obsessive compulsive lover of winning, especially when it came to improving his career records to rewrite basketball history.

The anecdotes and stories are many and all funny, the joke that the number 23 played on Scottie Pippen is famous, forcing him to bet 100 dollars on horse races that Michael had recorded and of which he already knew the outcome. Races were screened before and after Chicago Bulls games in the locker room, Jordan won all bets and this fact began to demonstrate the champion’s true obsession: victory.

Another funny anecdote concerns the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. Jordan challenged Chuck Daly (USA basketball team coach) to golf and forced him to bet, but the number 23 lost the challenge. Every morning for the duration of the tournament, he showed up at Chuck’s house at dawn to convince him to give him a rematch. Despite this, neither of them lost concentration to lead the US to win the gold medal in the basketball tournament.

There are also other sports stars who love to play, Tiger Woods is passionate about Black Jack so much that he can bet up to $ 25,000 in one hand, Michael Phelps (swimming champion) loves playing poker and Nadal prefers Texas Hold’em .

Actors Ben Affleck and Don Cheadle attend ‘Ante Up for Africa’ celebrity tournament

Hollywood stars who love casinos and gambling

One of the most famous VIPs in the casino world is certainly Ben Affleck, the actor has won $ 400,000 and donated it to charity, proving to be a champion even off the screen. George Clooney fully entered the part of Danny Ocean, in the film trilogy that began with ‘Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets‘, so much so that he founded the Las Ramblas casino in Las Vegas together with other partners. Robert De Niro has also designed his own casino, Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz are die-hard fans of poker.

Italian footballers and coaches who love betting and poker

During a press conference in his first management at the helm of Juve, the coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke of short-nosed victories, terminology taken on an equal footing from the world of horse racing of which Max is a great fan. Francesco Totti is also a lover of poker and Texas Hold’em, together with Sergio Floccari he has organized charity events on several occasions. The charity initiatives were also attended by Simone Tiribocchi, Simone Pepe and Federico Peluso.

