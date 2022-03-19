What are they, advantages and differences with freeware

They are not programs that we can use indefinitely, but the intention of this software is that the user uses it free of charge and as test for a while and later you have to pay for a version to be able to continue using all the functionalities and not have limitations. They are usually safe programs (or safer than others that are offered for free) and it is designed so that the program is shared, promoted, becomes popular but without being a free program, for example.

Shareware is a type of software that it is distributed for free although with a payment if we want to unlock the complete tool or use it indefinitely. You have used them countless times: a free program that forces us to pay to unlock all the functions, that forces us to leave if we want to use it for more than thirty days in total.

Large programs and companies such as Microsoft or Adobe use this system of software distributed free of charge for users with the intention of being able to test it but without being completely available at no cost to everyone, unlike others such as freeware. We explain the differences or all the doubts that may arise around this type of program and its different characteristics.

Origin of this type of software

This type of program emerged in the eighties in which two programmers (Andrew Fluegeman and Jim Knopf) created two applications that used unconventional and usual methods for distribution but allowed them to become popular. On the one hand, Fluegman created the PC-Talk program. On the other, Jim Knopf released PC-File.

both searched different options for distribution although there was still no name that spoke about this type of program that did not become free software in the public domain. This is how the shareware concept arose, becoming popular until today.

Main advantages and disadvantages

The main advantage is that we can use a paid program for free for a while. Or forever but not with all its features available. Of course, the main drawback is that It is not free but we must start paying after a certain period. But there is other advantages for the developer like it will get popular, it will get a good reputation and it is a totally legal program. At the user level, we generally get a better price in this type of program and we can test it completely before being able to use it with cost. Also, the main advantage and reason for its popularity is that we have full access for a while.

Although there are also drawbacks and it is that it is a temporarily free program but it can not be modified or distributed by the user nor are they open source programs where we have the source code available, for example. Also, in some cases like adware, they can pose a risk.

Types of shareware: freemium, demos…

Surely you have used it at some time and you know how it works: we download it and we use for free for a period of time that can be thirty days or something less. Or we have to pay to unlock a feature. It will depend on the program that you are going to install, whether it is of one type or another… For example, the demo that requires us to pay after thirty days or a week… or the “freemium” models that are free programs but we can only use them for a limited number of times or without using a function. For example, limit how many times you can translate a word or limit the files you can save or how many times you can retouch a photo or remove a watermark. There are a limited number of occasions.

In addition to the freemium there are other types Although not recommended in most cases, like adware. Adware is considered programs that use advertising in them to generate revenue for the developer. But they can pose a risk to our data or they can give us privacy problems.

And the one mentioned during all these paragraphs and that has been called demoware. Commonly you will have heard of “a demo”. A denotation software that allows its use for a time both globally and locally. And after a while we must pay to continue using it or unlock its functions. These help us decide when to buy or not a program.

Shareware vs freeware

The differences with free programs or freeware are clear: both are copyrighted pBut one is free and has no cost but the other is free for a limited time only. Also, in the first case of freeware the functions are always available but with shareware there are functions or tools that will not be available to the user unless he pays for them, they will be disabled in the trial version.

The idea of ​​freeware is unlimited sharing. The idea of ​​shareware is to share the program in its limited version to achieve greater distribution, a greater number of sales…

Most used programs

Surely many come to mind when we talk about shareware, even if you have never called it that. They are programs that we have used for years and that work with this method or system. For example, it is very common in antivirus programs or cleaning programs that we install on our computer.

But also other classics that we have used for years like WinRAR or programs with free trial period like Microsoft software. Just like Adobe that forces us to pay an amount or subscription if we want to activate all the functions it offers but that we can use free of charge if we simply want to see a PDF but not edit it or if we want to use a tool in its entirety. Shareware programs we have used for years…