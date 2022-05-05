what are they and how to use them

WhatsApp is finally implementing the function reactionsone of the most anticipated features by users of the messaging app.

The CEO of GoalMark Zuckerberg, confirmed it through his account Instagram and of Facebook.

It is important to note that other messaging applications such as TelegramiMessages, Messenger and Instagram already include reactions.

What are reactions on WhatsApp?

It’s about a emoji group with which users can react to the messages, images and videos within the chats.

The users they will get only six emoji reactionswhich include like, love, laugh, surprise, sadness and thanks.

There are chances that users can use all the emoji in the future, something that has also been suggested by the beta test.

In addition to this, a future update could also allow users to use gifs either stickers in the messaging application, in addition to emoji.

How are reactions used?

As in Telegram and the other ones apps mentioned above, to use the reactions you only need to press and hold the message of the chat and drag your finger to the emoji what you wish.

Later, in the chat you will see the selected emoji in small.

