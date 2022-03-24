what are they and what returns do they offer

In terms of investments, to the option of obtaining returns in DAI, now it is added the alternative of investing in UST, where the user can receive a return of up to 18% per year.

And an additional fact regarding withdrawals and deposits in USDT, USDC, BUSD and UST: All these stables can now be withdrawn and deposited through Binance Smart Chain (BSC) just like the other cryptos listed. Likewise, whoever deposits any of these stable coins will see the amount reflected in it.

About this expansion of options in the stablecoin market, Federico Ogue, CEO and co-founder of Buenbit, noted: “Of course, we will continue to support DAI and the MakerDAO project as always. We are very proud to look back and be able to say that our bet was correct, of having gone ahead and being pioneers in the positioning of stables in the regional market. Now we must continue adding value to the ecosystem by responding to the new needs of all Latin Americans.”

What does each of these stablecoins contribute?

Currently, a good part of Latin Americans in general, and Argentines in particular, have already heard about cryptocurrencies and/or know what stablecoins are. This translates into a growing interest in the different types of crypto, in an incipient maturity of the ecosystem and in more demands.

“Our users, among many other things, increasingly ask us for more diversity and to have the option to choose between the different stables available on the market”, Ogue explained. In this sense, it should be noted that the cryptocurrencies incorporated they were selected by the vote of the Buenbit user community.

USDT: it is issued by Tether Ltd, a subsidiary of Bitfinex, making it a centralized stablecoin. The big advantage of USDT is that it has the highest trading volume and liquidity. This makes it easy to trade against other cryptos and on different blockchains.

USDC: like USDT, it is centrally issued, but in the hands of Circle. It is the second in liquidity in the market and, therefore, it is also widely used in most of the most well-known platforms and networks. The difference with USDT is that its dollar backing is audited by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BUSD: it also has its issuance centralized, it was created by Binance in partnership with Paxos. The advantage for users is that withdrawals from Binance are discounted and it is very useful, mainly for users of the BNB Chain (ex Binance Smart Chain). It is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

UST: considered an algorithmic stablecoin, it has a novel operation. The differential offered by this crypto is the possibility of obtaining returns close to 20% thanks to the system that implemented the Anchor protocol in the Terra network.

A significant change

In 2018, stablecoins were not as popular as they are today. Crypto awareness and adoption levels were lower than they are today, and therefore users were not familiar with the stablecoin concept. “In simpler words, we trust”, Ogue stressed.

The MakerDAO foundation launched DAI on the Ethereum mainnet in December 2017. At that time, Buenbit had to invest time, effort and capital to tell what it was about, provide quality content and make its qualities known, company sources indicated.

The initiative to list only one stable crypto was related to providing users with an easy, secure and hassle-free gateway. The company decided to limit itself to offering DAI and rewarding its withdrawals (at that time on the Ethereum network) in order to offer the best experience.