What are they up to? Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson and Leo DiCaprio ‘party’ together

God makes them and they come together. The actors of the moment, Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson and Leo DiCaprio grabbed the party in a private meeting with the Burberry brand, and refused to have the paparazzi take photos of them together.

But not only that, the artists were accompanied by two models, what will they plot?

Recall that Timothée Chalamet acted in “Don’t Look Up”, a film produced by and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. In contrast, Robert Pattinson and Leo DiCaprio have not acted together, however in 2012 it was rumored that DiCaprio supported Pattinson when he ended his relationship with Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart.

Pattinson recently starred in The Batman, the latest movie from the DC Comics superhero that has caused a stir and earned him rave reviews.

So far Pattinson does not have any production in the door, at least not that is known. DiCaprio yes, the film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, is in production, and Chalamet is about to release the new version of the most famous chocolatier, Willy Wonka.

But the question remains whether the actors will work together in a production, or if they were just having a good time.

