What are they, what are they for and how to create a broadcast list on WhatsApp

Why use them?

one of the main reasons to use them is that you can send the same message to several people without having to use a group, and in this way you also prevent people who do not know each other (or know each other) from having the number or contact of others without them having given it to them. you keep the Privacy of other people while achieving greater efficiency in communications.

when you have to give news, communicate something important, make something reach more people or whatever you want, you can do it through them. You just have to add the recipients. Once you have created one you can use it as many times as you want without having to create it. Also, you can do what you want to make your communications of all kinds easier: professional, personal, etc. In addition, you fully control the communications.

The marketing companies or professionals, in addition to other professionals, may find this tool interesting to promote what they want, send their offers, new releases and whatever they want. The cost of this action is zero and it is usually effective, although you must avoid tiring your contacts with this.

Create broadcast lists

We tell you how to create a WhatsApp broadcast list on your Android and iOS mobile device and interesting information such as what to take into account before creating it, how to edit it, add new contacts or delete it because you no longer want it.

What to consider

One issue to keep in mind when creating them is that only recipients who have your phone saved in their contacts will be able to receive the message you send. In this way, if someone has not added you to his contacts will not receive these messages, even if you include it, so if even knowing this you want him to know what you want to say, you will have to send him an individual private message. Either that or ask him to add you to his contacts. The limit will be 256 contactsalthough it is usually more than enough for most people.

When your recipients reply to you, their message will appear as any other chat and this answer will only come to you, not anyone else. If what you want is for other people to exchange messages, instead of just interacting with you, perhaps the best solution is to make a group instead of a broadcast list.

On whatsapp web The option to create a new one does not appear, but you can use the ones you have already created to send the messages you want. In this way, if it is more comfortable for you to do it by computer, you can do one on your mobile and send what you want from the computer.

How to do it

The steps to create one of these lists on android is:

Go to WhatsApp

Give More Options (all 3 points)

Click on New Broadcast

Select the contacts to add (you can search for them)

Hit the green tick

Once you have created it, you will be able to send messages to your contacts from it, where it says message. You can do it like in any chat, with the possibility of sending photos, emoticons and whatever you want. It will reach all the people who are in it, unless they do not have you in their contacts, although the answer will come to you in an individual chat.

If you want to do it in iOS devices you will have to take the following steps:

Go to WhatsApp

Click on Broadcast Lists, which is located at the top of the Chats screen

Give New list, which is at the bottom of the screen

Add the contacts you want by selecting or searching

Give to Create

How to edit it

If you’ve made a mistake, want to add someone else, or simply need to edit the created list, you can easily do so. On Androidyou just have to follow the steps that we mentioned.

open it

Give more options

Choose list info

In it you can change the name if you click edit, add more recipients if you click Add recipient or delete them if you click Edit recipients and x

To edit it on iOS you will have to follow the following steps:

Go to the Broadcast Lists

Tap the i icon next to the one you want to edit

Now on the info screen you can change the name, add or delete recipients (in edit)

How to remove it

If you want to remove it on Android, you just have to press and hold it and the option to delete it will appear (at the top of the screen). Later you will give to eliminate. You can select to delete the media files with it or keep them if you want. Another option to delete it is to open it, touch its name or recipients and hit Delete broadcast list and then Delete.

If you want to delete it in iOS devicesyou must click on the button at the top of the screen chat and swipe left on the one you want to make disappear. You give him to delete. You can also click on edit and click on the icon – next to the one you are interested in removing and click on the corresponding option.

What if I want to create a group?

If you have already discovered all the advantages of making broadcast lists, but you are not convinced because you want all the other people to know each other, they can interact and share your impressions, something especially interesting if they know each other or accept it because if there can be no privacy problems, you can choose to make a group. You can also make one where only you or the admins do the talking.

The way to do it is very similar to the other option, so you will have to be careful not to get confused because they are very close. You will go to your account, in the 3 points of more options and give to New group. Once you’ve done that, you can Add to the people you want, give the group a name, an image, customize it and start using it. You can activate temporary messages or not. In iOS you will have to go to Chats, to New Chat and create group. You will select the contacts, you will indicate the name of the group, you include a photo if you want and you will create.

With this already created, you can communicate with other people whenever you want, knowing that the message will reach everyone at the same time and they can reply to you if they wish. Of course, whoever wants to can leave the group and stop receiving messages, something that is only possible in the lists if they remove you from their contacts.