What are vacuum or thermobaric bombs, the weapons that Ukraine accuses Russia of using?

The International Criminal Court investigates a complaint filed by Ukraine against Russia for the use of vacuum pumps in the framework of the invasion ordered by the government of Vladimir Putin. These are devastating weapons that cause explosions at high temperatures and are capable of “evaporating human bodies”, which is why they are prohibited by international law.

Earlier this week, Oksana Markarovathe Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, assured the press after meeting with members of the United States Congress that Russia had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb, in the invasion of her country, although without specifying the circumstances.

“A vacuum pump was used today”, denounced the diplomat on Monday and recalled that this practice is prohibited by the Geneva Convention. “The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is great,” she added.

The use of this type of explosive was denounced by human rights organizations such as International Amnesty and Human Rights Watchwhich also warned about the possible launch of widely prohibited cluster munitions.

Although there was no official confirmation so far about vacuum bombs being dropped in the Ukraine conflict, CNN reported that one of its teams had spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the border on Saturday afternoon. In this regard, the White House press secretary, Jen PsakiHe said that he had seen reports, but that he could not confirm that Russia had used such weapons.

“If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime”, he pointed out at a press conference.

Amnesty International stressed that international humanitarian law prohibits the use of “inherently indiscriminate weapons”, such as cluster munitions, since they launch indiscriminate attacks that can kill or injure civilians, which constitutes a war crime.

What are vacuum or thermobaric pumps?

As described by the Reuters agency, a vacuum or thermobaric bomb is a weapon capable of absorbing oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, which normally produces a shock wave that lasts significantly longer than that of a conventional explosive and is capable of of “vaporizing human bodies”.

The vacuum bomb consists of a fuel container with two separate explosive charges that can be launched as a rocket or as a bomb from an aircraft.

When it reaches its target, the first explosive charge opens the container and widely disperses the fuel mixture in the form of a cloud, which can penetrate any opening or defense of a building that is not completely sealed. A second charge then detonates the cloud, resulting in a huge fireball, a massive shock wave, and a vacuum that sucks in all of the surrounding oxygen, having devastating effects.

