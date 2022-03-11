What are war crimes and who can be tried?

How do cluster bombs and thermobaric weapons work? 2:44

(CNN Spanish) — The international community has tried for centuries to prosecute war crimes, but doing so has been very difficult and international humanitarian law has faced numerous obstacles.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began two weeks ago, has once again put the focus on war crimes, their definition and the possibility of prosecuting their perpetrators.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that targeting civilian areas with Russian planes is a war crime, as was the case with the bombing of a mother and child hospital in Mariupol.

While the US embassy in Kyiv said on Friday that Russia committed a war crime by attacking a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she “absolutely believes there are war crimes being committed” by Russia in Ukraine.

There have also been reports of the use of cluster bombs, prohibited by a treaty -which neither Washington nor Moscow have signed-, by Russia, as well as the deployment -although their use has not been proven- of thermobaric weapons, which could be prohibited according to interpretations.

Russia maintains that it is not targeting civilians in Ukraine and that there is no evidence of civilian deaths caused by the Russian military or the use of prohibited weapons.

What are war crimes?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has specific definitions for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.

“War crimes include serious breaches of the Geneva Conventions and other serious violations of the laws and customs applicable in ‘non-international’ conflicts listed in the Rome Statute, when committed as part of a plan or policy or on a large scale,” says the ICC.

Specifically, targeting civilian populations, targeting specific groups of people, and others could be possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

“One thing is certain, that intentionally directing bombardment or attacking civilians or civilian objects is a crime within the court’s jurisdiction,” ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

“And even if there is a military necessity, there is a clear obligation on parties to a conflict not to use disproportionate force, to ensure that the ammunition used and weapons do not have a very wide footprint in dense civilian areas,” Khan said. .

The UN notes that the drive to codify and prosecute war crimes began between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th. The Hague conventions of 1899 and 1907, the Geneva conventions of 1864 and 1949 (plus the 1977 protocols), are the main instruments that identify war crimes.

“Many of the norms contained in these treaties have been considered part of customary law and, as such, are binding on all states (and other parties to the conflict), whether or not they have ratified the treaties themselves,” the UN says.

What courts try war crimes?

The ICC, formed in 2002 through the Rome Statute and based in The Hague, the Netherlands, is in charge of trying people accused of war crimes.

Previously, courts ad hocthat is, formed to judge specific crimes and later dissolved, they were created to carry out trials for war crimes.

The Nuremberg and Tokyo tribunals, at the end of World War II to try the leaders of the defeated Axis powers, and those created by the UN for the former Yugoslavia, centered on the Serbian autocrat Slobodan Milosevic, and for the genocide of Rwanda, are some of the most significant examples and the background of the ICC.

Who can be charged with a war crime?

Anyone accused of a crime in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes countries that are members of the ICC, can be tried.

Russia withdrew from the ICC in 2016. The United States, like Israel and other states, is not a party.

The court judges people, not countries, and focuses on those who bear the greatest responsibility: leaders and officials. Although Ukraine is also not a member of the court, it previously accepted its jurisdiction, and the ICC recently announced that it would investigate Russian actions from November 2013 to the present.

The processes can be very extensive and complex due to jurisdictional issues. Investigations at the ICC have been going on for many years and have only resulted in a handful of convictions.

