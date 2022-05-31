‘What are we doing here’ Leo Messi opens up about his arrival at PSG with Antonella

Lionel Messi has finished his first season at Paris Saint-Germain and the finding is not good. He knows it himself. ”Next season will be much better for me with the PSG, I’m sure. It wasn’t easy after that crazy summer. It was hard to understand what happened, I didn’t expect to leave Barcelona, ​​it was a shock for me”, he confided to Argentine television, on TyC Sports. The midfielder joined the Argentina team to face Italy at Wembley on Wednesday in the ”Finalissima”, a new format which pits the winner of the Euros (Italy) against the winner of the Copa America.

For his country, he therefore returned to his difficult season at Paris Saint-Germain.

🗣️💬 “This is one of the best interviews I’ve heard from Messi. We felt a sincerity and maturity in his words”

Georges Quirino talks about Messi’s interview on Argentinian TV pic.twitter.com/c4jCVtg3w8 — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) May 30, 2022

The hardest, the whistles in front of his children

Lionel Messi then delved into his discomfort in the capital at the start especially evoking the worst moment for him and his wife, which happened at the Parc des Princes on March 13 against Bordeaux with the whistles against him :

💬 “In Paris, when they whistled at me, I said to myself: What will my children think? I didn’t like my children being present and listening to this. They didn’t tell me anything. They didn’t I didn’t understand. This year, I had a hard time enjoying it. I want to come back to Paris and enjoy it.” pic.twitter.com/5wWpoKMlOg — Georges Quirino Chaves (@georgesquirino) May 30, 2022

”On the children’s first day at school, we cried with Antonella (his wife).

We were like, ‘What are we doing here? What happened?’ It has been a change and a difficult year, he continued. When you’ve been in one place all your life, especially at my age, it’s not easy.

Messi finally mentioned the next World Cup which remains his biggest challenge. He’ll do the rounds to win the only trophy he’s missing and then he’s not sure what the future will hold: ”Last time, I said that after the World Cup, I will have to review a lot of things and I don’t know for the moment what I will do.

The truth is, I’m thinking above all of this World Cup and then we’ll see. Honestly, it seems difficult to continue then but nothing is clear for the moment.

¿QUÉ VAS A HACER DESPUÉS DEL MUNDIAL, LEO?

“La otra vez dije que después del Mundial me tenía que replantear muchas cosas y no sé. La verdad que pienso en este y después veré. Sinceramente me parece muy difícil, pero no tengo nada claro”. #MessiEnTyCSports. pic.twitter.com/ReJOix3Lr1 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) May 30, 2022

Lionel Messi, two ultimate challenges

Lionel Messi has nothing left to prove to the Soccer global.

His classy actions, goals and feints have gone around the world millions of times. Considered a genius and perhaps the best player of all time, he won everything in clubs and several times with FC Barcelona. In addition, he won the Copa America this summer, which took an immense weight off his shoulders since he was criticized for a long time for not having won anything with Argentina. The comparison with Maradona being so great that it did him a lot of good. At 34, however, Messi still has two major challenges ahead: raise the Champions League with a club other than FC Barcelona to be able to compare himself to Cristiano Ronaldo in particular who achieved this performance with Real Madrid but also with Manchester United.

CR7 and Karim Benzema also have one more C1 than the sevenfold Ballon d’Or (5 against 4). Finally, the World Cup. The World Cup in Qatar will perhaps be his last opportunity to add the most beautiful trophy to his list. If he does, it will be really hard to challenge his GOAT status…

