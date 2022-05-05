What are Windows 11 PowerToys and what is this powerful free tool for | Technology

If you use Windows and want to improve your productivity, or add new features, you need to install Microsoft PowerToys. We explain how to do it, and what they are for.

Giving the user the option of being able to customize Windows 11 in much greater depth is a very useful feature, in addition to the options that we already have in the operating system, we can make use of the so-called PowerToys.

PowerToys were born in the 90s as small software tools that Microsoft made available to the public for free and that allowed us to further customize the operating system. The old ones were accessible by downloading them one by one, but the current PowerToys come under a single application.

Well, to download the PowerToys tool for Windows 11 you must access its GitHub page where you can find it for free. At the moment it cannot be found in the Microsoft store because it is still in an early stage, but you never know what will happen in the future.

Once you have it downloaded and installed, you can right-click on the PowerToys in the Windows 11 notification area or through the start menu, and then select settings from the pop-up menu.

In this pop-up menu you will see that on the left you have each of the options and tools available, being able to configure each one of them.

Keep in mind that, by default, some are activated, and others are deactivated. So go through all of them to use only the ones you need. Here you have the whole guide, step by step, in case you have any doubts.

In general terms, this is what each of the tools offer:

Color picker: It is a tool that allows us to obtain a six-digit hexadecimal code in order to be able to customize certain areas of Windows 10 knowing the color that we are going to have as a result.

FancyZones : It will allow us to create window designs for different usage and multitasking scenarios.

: It will allow us to create window designs for different usage and multitasking scenarios. File Explorer Plugin: it will provide us with different switches to enable the preview of SVG files within the file browser preview panel.

it will provide us with different switches to enable the preview of SVG files within the file browser preview panel. Change the image size: enables us an entry within the context menu for all types of image files, thus allowing us to change from there the size of one or even several images that we have selected.

enables us an entry within the context menu for all types of image files, thus allowing us to change from there the size of one or even several images that we have selected. Keyboard Manager: adds another switch but this time it will allow us to reassign the keys on the keyboard or even perform all kinds of shortcuts.

adds another switch but this time it will allow us to reassign the keys on the keyboard or even perform all kinds of shortcuts. PowerRename: adds a context menu entry that will allow us to massively change the name of all the files that we have selected

adds a context menu entry that will allow us to massively change the name of all the files that we have selected Power Toys Run: it is a kind of quick launcher that is very similar to the run command window, but much faster.

it is a kind of quick launcher that is very similar to the run command window, but much faster. ShortcutGuide: It offers us a list of keyboard shortcuts that appear in the Windows 10 when we press the Windows key for a certain interval of time.

There is much more for you to explore, but in general you already know how to download the main application and how the main tools work.