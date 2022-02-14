what are you seeing – Libero Quotidiano





Among the passengers on the flight Air Asia even a snake. It happened on board the airliner that departed from Kuala Lumpur and bound for the Island of Borneo. Needless to say, panic soon spread inside the aircraft, forcing the company to make an emergency landing at the nearest airport. Only in this way did the crew on board manage to disembark the travelers and hunt down the guest.





To resume the interminable minutes, with the animal wandering between the seats, some passengers who have well thought of filming and sharing everything about Tik Tok. In the video you can see the silhouette of the reptile sway in the ceiling lights turned on the cabin. The episode, the Malaysian company commented confirming the unexpected, it was “exceptional” and saw the commander able to take “appropriate measures”.





The plane, after reporting the snake, immediately landed in the city of Kuching, 900 km west of Tawau. There the passengers were put on another flight and the snake was found with the help of a smoke bomb. Many comments arrived on social networks. One of these even recalled the thriller film “Snakes on a plane” with Samuel L. Jackson, where the protagonist was a large snake on the ceiling of the aircraft.



