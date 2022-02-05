what are you seeing, the most absurd incident ever – Libero Quotidiano





An absurd accident involving a Chinese woman and her two children. Their car, in fact, got stuck between two walls, about 5 meters high. What specifically happened? As the Daily Mail quoted by Dagospiathe mother – after getting into the car with her children – would have accidentally pressed the accelerator. At that point, the car climbed over the wall in front of it and fell off.





Fortunately, there was a low wall built just below, at a height of 5 meters. And in the end the car got stuck right there. This allowed the passengers to survive. If the car crashed, probably none of them would have made it. The three then remained stationary in the car until the firefighters arrived. The fear of moving and throwing the machine off balance was too much.

Here is the video of the accident in China





And so, terrified of unbalancing the car’s precarious balance to the right or to the left, they patiently waited for help. Fortunately, the aid arrived rather quickly and the three came out unscathed. The firefighters pulled them out one at a time thanks to harnesses. Finally they made them lean on a makeshift ladder to get off and finally put their feet on the ground.



