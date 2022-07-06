What are you telling me?: The true story of ‘Brown Eyes’, the viral TikTok song

The fashion trend “Brown eyes” has a love story and many of us did not know it.

Venezuelan singer Andrés Vicente Lazo (lasso) released his most recent single “Ojos marrones” three weeks ago, and it has already become a viral song on TikTok. But that is not all we want to tell you. The song is based on a true story and quite sad. Without further ado, here we leave you the true story of “Brown Eyes”.

Before entering fully, you have to know that many users have used the song to share their own failed love stories and also celebrities like Aislin Derbez with Mauricio Ochman; Yuya and Beto Pasillas to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

But what does the song say?

“She does get along with my friends, we never argue, it’s what I’ve always wanted. But when I look into her eyes I see it’s not your brown eyes.”

Like good researchers, netizens began to investigate social networks and concluded that the Venezuelan singer wrote this musical theme for his ex-girlfriend, actress Sheryl Rubio. Goes more gossip (because it’s never enough).

What we know is that the ex-partner had an affair for seven years, which ended in 2018.

According to rumors at the time, it was Sheryl who decided to put an end to this relationship by pointing out that Lasso had been a jerk to her. In fact, some videos of Sheryl crying over Lasso after confessing this went viral a while ago.

A couple of years later, Sheryl met Shaps Wade, her current New York husband, whom she married in 2021.

And to all this, who is Sheryl Rubio?

Sheryl is a Venezuelan actress, singer and model who has participated in projects such as “Somos tú y yo”, “La casa de las flores”, “NPS” and her most recent participation in the series “100 dias para nos enamoramos”.