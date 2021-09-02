what are your next upcoming films?

Ben Affleck today he turns 49, who presumably will celebrate together with the rediscovered Jennifer Lopez, but to celebrate him adequately we decided to answer a question that many of his fans ask themselves: what are all the Ben Affleck movies coming out?.

Let’s try to take stock of the situation together: the first title to come to mind is Deep Water, Adrian Lyne’s new erotic thriller that blew up last year the love between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, although at the moment all attention is focused on The Last Duel, the new Ridley Scott film that Ben Affleck co-wrote with Matt Damon over twenty years after the Oscar for original screenplay won by the pair of friends with Good Will Hunting, whose release date is scheduled for next October 14th. The actor also worked for George Clooney as the star of Tender Bar, new Amazon film directed by Clooney whose shooting has already been completed, and according to the latest rumors in September it will be on the set of The Flash by Andy Muschietti to reprise the role of Batman version Zack Snyder.

Among the projects on the desk of the director Ben Affleck we also find Ghost Army, a war-movie set in the Second World War on which Affleck will also work as a screenwriter and main protagonist e Falling to Earth, a true story drama based on the Tri-State Tornado. Furthermore Ben Affleck is also associated with Hypnotic, directed by Robert Rodriguez, in which he will play a detective involved in a mystery surrounding the disappearance of his daughter and his ties to a secret government program, I Am Still Alive, which will see him star and producer of a thriller story described as a cross between Wild And The Revenant and finally Ghost of King Leopold, a historical war drama based on the book “King Leopold’s Ghost: A Story of Green, Terror, and Heroism in Colonial Africa” ​​by Adam Hochschild, centering on the horrific crusade of Belgian King Leopold II through the Congo in the late 19th century.

Last but not least, Affleck would also be working on an untitled film on the McDonald’s Monopoly – focusing on the story of the McDonald’s Monopoly scam – which he will produce alongside Matt Damon.

Happy Birthday, Ben Affleck!