What areas of Florida are threatened by Hurricane Ian?

(CNN Spanish) — Much of the west coast of Florida is under a hurricane or tropical storm warning for Ian, which has already made landfall in Cuba and will later continue its path toward the United States. Here, a review of the threatened areas.

This Tuesday is the last day that the population has to prepare for Ian’s attacks and follow the evacuation orders defined by local officials, warned the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

These are the risk areas identified by the agency so far.

Florida Areas with Warnings

A hurricane warning is in effect for the area of beautiful beach to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and to Dry Tortugas Island.

to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and to Dry Tortugas Island. There is a storm surge warning from the Anclote River heading south to Flamingo and in Tampa Bay.

There is a tropical storm warning for Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge west to Key West, Flamingo to Bonita Beach, Suwannee River to Anclote River, Volusia/Brevard county line south to Jupiter Inlet, Lake Okeechobee

Florida areas with alerts

A hurricane watch is in effect for the north of the Anclote River to the Suwannee River.

There is a storm surge watch in effect from Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge west to Key West, the Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay, the Aucilla River to the Anclote River Altamaha Sound to the Flagler/Volusia County line and the Saint Johns River.

from the Card Sound Bridge west to Key West, the Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay, Altamaha Sound to the Flagler/Volusia County line and the Saint Johns River. There is a tropical storm warning in the area north of the river Suwannee to Indian Passfrom Altamaha Sound to the Volusia/Brevard county line and from Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet.

A hurricane warning implies that sustained winds of 119 kilometers per hour or more are expected within the next 24 hours or less. The alert, for its part, means that hurricane conditions are possible in the next 24 to 36 hours in the areas covered.

A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening flooding due to rising water that can move inland. The alert means that these same conditions are a possibility.

The Tampa Bay region is particularly vulnerable to storm surge and could experience catastrophic flood damage, even if the area does not receive a direct hit from the hurricane.

Evacuation zones due to the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida

The biggest threat from a hurricane is storm surge. If you are in an evacuation-ordered area, in a low-lying area that is prone to flooding, or in a mobile home, you must follow all evacuation mandates.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a map available where you can check if your address is in one of the flood zones and possible evacuation zones. If that’s the case, you should be on the lookout for orders from local officials.

Please check your address details here.