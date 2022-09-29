What arrives this week at the cinema and streaming platforms
This week, both the big screen and streaming services present us with a wide variety of genres that will surely please the tastes of the public. From a film based on the love development of a couple from the LGBTQ+ community, to the controversial premiere of the movie “Blonde”, about the life of Marylin Monroe. Without leaving behind the resurgence of the popular movie “Hocus Pocus 2″, which after 29 years of waiting is released on the Disney + platform.
bros
Two men with commitment issues attempt a relationship.
Gender: Comedy/Romance
Cast: Luke Macfarlane / Billy Eichner / Kristin Chenoweth
Premiere: Available now in cinemas.
Smile
After witnessing a strange and traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter begins to experience terrifying events that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her haunting past in order to survive and escape her horrible new reality.
Gender: Horror
Cast: Sosie Bacon / Jessie T. Usher / Kyle Gallner
Premiere: Available now in cinemas.
Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time
The fourth and final installment of Rebuild of Evangelion. Misato and her anti-Nerv Wille group arrive in Paris. The crew of the flagship Wunder lands on a containment tower.
Gender: Animation / Action / Drama
Cast: Megumi Ogata (voice) / Megumi Hayashibara (voice) / Kazuya Tsurumaki (voice)
Premiere: Available now in cinemas.
The Good House
Life for New England real estate agent Hildy Good begins to unravel when she connects with an old flame of hers from New York. Based on “The Good House” by Ann Leary.
Gender: Comedy/Drama
Cast: Sigourney Weaver / Kevin Kline / Morena Baccarin
Premiere: Available now in Fine Arts.
They will own the land
They will own the land is a 90-minute documentary about the lives of Stephanie, Ian and Alfredo, landless organic farmers who strive to produce healthy food for local consumption in Puerto Rico. The documentary shows the courage of the protagonists as they try to make a living without land ownership or capital.
Gender: Documentary film
Director: Juanma Pagan Teitelbaum
Premiere: Available now in Fine Arts
My Best Friend’s Exorcism
Teenage best friends Abby and Gretchen face off against an otherworldly demon that takes up residence in Gretchen’s body.
Gender: Horror / Suspense / Comedy
Cast: Elsie Fisher / Amiah Miller / Rachel Ogechi Kanu
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Amazon Prime.
Hocus Pocus 2
Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.
Gender: Comedy / Fantasy / Family
Cast: Bette Midler / Sarah Jessica Parker / Kathy Najimy
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Disney+
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
The story of a man who left New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood friends in the Army while fighting in Vietnam.
Gender: Adventure / Comedy / Drama
Cast: Zac Efron / Russell Crowe / Bill Murray
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Apple TV +
Blonde
A fictional chronicle of the life of Marilyn Monroe.
Gender: Biography / Mystery / Drama
Cast: Ana de Armas / Lucy Devito / Garrett Dillahunt
Premiere: Available now on Netflix.
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
A look at the layers of intrigue, from the supercharged power of digital communities to the gamification of commerce.
Gender: Documentary film
Premiere: Available now on Netflix.
entergalactic
Jabari, a charming street-clothed artist on the cusp of true success. After a chance encounter with Meadow, her new photographer neighbor, Jabari has to figure out if she can make room for love in her life.
Gender: Animation / Comedy / Music
Cast: Timothée Chalamet / Vanessa Hudgens / Keith David
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Netflix
Rainbow
The modern Dorothy (inspired by the Wizard of Oz) faces the challenges of being a teenager today.
Gender: Drama
Cast: Ester Exposito / Rossy de Palma / ovik Keuchkerian
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Netflix.
What We Leave Behind
After a lifetime of bus trips to the US to visit his children, Julián quietly begins to build a house in rural Mexico. By filming his play, his granddaughter writes a personal and poetic love letter to him and his homeland.
Gender: Documentary film
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Netflix.
The Empress (Series)
Two young people meet. A fateful encounter: the proverbial love at first sight. He is Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary, she is Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, princess of Bavaria and sister of the woman Francis is to marry.
Gender: Romance / History / Drama
Cast: Svenja Jung / Devrim Lingnau / Philip Froissant
Premiere: Available now on Netflix.
Human Playground (Series)
This docuseries explores the origins and evolution of gambling around the world, from ancient rituals to multi-billion dollar businesses.
Gender: Documentary film
Cast: Idris Elbe
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Netflix
Phantom Pups (Series)
The boy and his family move into a haunted home, where he meets three adorable ghost puppies and tries to help them turn back into real dogs.
Gender: Comedy / Family / Fantasy
Cast: Jett Klyne / Enid-Raye Adams / Eva Brooke Baker
Premiere: Available tomorrow on Netflix