What awaits Morbius at the box office?

Box office projections for Morbius point to it being a financial flop for Sony

For several years we have been waiting to see the tape of Morbiusthe tape that will catapult Jared Leto in the universe of spider-man with one of his darkest villains. However, it seems that this is not enough to bring the audience to the theaters. Variety reports that the film starring Jared Leto will reach between $40 to $50 million dollars in its first three days of release.

In the meantime, Sony, predicts a start near the $33 million dollars. However, these numbers are not at all encouraging if we take into account that Birds of Prey, film that was released before the pandemic, It had a gross of $33 million and was ultimately considered a commercial failure for Warner Bros.

If the predictions come true, Morbius wouldn’t be a very profitable movie for Sonysince it is reported that they were spent $75 million to produce it without counting the marketing costs. By comparison, the first film of Venom in 2018 he debuted with $80 million, and its 2021 sequel opened with $90 million, making it one of the biggest hits of the entire year. Even while the delta variant of COVID-19 was on the rise, Suicide Squad managed to debut with $26 million while simultaneously playing on HBO Max.

Did the date changes affect you?

Sony delay Morbius seven times as movie theaters recovered from COVID-19. Finally, it was announced that the film would be released in January this year, but after consecutive box office successes with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the studio wanted to give a space for the arrival of Morbiusso the interest was gradually lost.

The best for Sony It would be that Morbius will work fine, as the studio is already filming Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and is getting ready to start madam web with dakota johnson and sydney sweeney.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?