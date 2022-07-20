What awaits the euro after its fall against the dollar

FILE PHOTO: A Euro banknote is displayed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The fall of the euro against the dollar, triggered by the Ukraine war and mounting risks to the EU economy, has brought the two currencies to parity for the first time in two decades.

Europe’s single currency sank last Thursday to $0.9952, a level not seen since late 2002, the year it was officially introduced.

But traders believe the euro could recoverprovided that it overcomes several obstacles in the coming months.

The first to overcome is avoiding the risk of Russian gas supplies to Europe being cut off, sending electricity prices skyrocketing and forcing eurozone countries to limit some industrial activity.

“If gas flows from Russia normalize, or at least stop falling, after the end of the Nord Stream 1 maintenance shutdown next week, this should somewhat ease market fears of an impending crisis. of gas in Europe,” Esther Reichelt, an analyst at Commerzbank, told AFP.

Since the Russian gas giant, Gazprom, has warned that it cannot guarantee the proper functioning of the pipeline, European countries fear that Moscow will use a technical reason to definitively stop deliveries and put pressure on them.

French President Emmanuel Macron went so far as to say on Thursday that Russia was using energy “as a weapon of war.”

If Nord Stream 1 “does not come back on, the euro falls as economic shock waves will be felt around the world as the European energy crisis could very well trigger a recession,” warned Stephen Innes, analyst at SPI Asset Management. .

ECB wake-up call

“The recession would inevitably mean that the market became even more concerned about the risks of fragmentation in the eurozone,” added Jane Foley, currency specialist at Rabobank.

Like other central banks, the European Central Bank (ECB) tries to avoid drowning the economy by raising rates too high.

But he also has to worry about a possible fragmentation of the debt market, with wide differences in interest rates on loans across the eurozone.

The ECB has so far maintained an ultra-loose monetary policy to support the economy, while the US Federal Reserve has raised rates and promises to continue to do so to counter inflation.

On Thursday he will announce his monetary policy decision, and has indicated that he will raise rates for the first time in 11 years.

“If the ECB wants to give the euro a boost, it will have to make a 50 basis point hike in July and/or signal that 75 basis point moves are expected for September,” S&P analysts note in a note. “A faster tightening of monetary policy would help anchor inflation expectations, reducing the risk of needing to tighten policy further down the line,” they added.

Fed slowdown

For Berenberg’s economists, the fall of the euro is more attributable to the strength of the dollarwhich “has appreciated strongly against a broad basket of currencies since mid-2021″.

The dollar has benefited from the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy in its attempt to limit inflation, which hit record highs again in June.

“Markets are speculating that the Fed will raise rates by 100 basis points instead of 75 at its next meeting on July 27,” Bernenberg points out. “If so, this could further strengthen the dollar.”

UniCredit added: “Towards the end of the year, prospects for declining inflation and a more balanced message from central banks as the cyclical peak in policy rates approaches should support a return of risk appetite and ease demand for credit. Dollars”.

In case this happens, the euro could move away from parity in the last months of 2022, they say.

With information from AFP

