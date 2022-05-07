what awaits us. The black prophecy of the expert – Libero Quotidiano





Guido Rasiformer effective director of the Emathe European medicines agency, has raised the alarm on new sub variant BA.4 and 5 of Omicrom declaring that: “The danger is real”. We should therefore continue to be very careful and not underestimate the situation. “Such as I must have learned by now from the other mutated versions of the virus if they are more contagious within a few weeks to arrive. Summer will slow down its march but then it could find us facing the problematic third autumn of the pandemic era“said Rasi.





In an interview for The print he explained that: “It is essential to reset the surveillance and sequencing system of the virus to monitor well the possible spread of new variants and sub-variants”. Among the symptoms identified there is fever: “Fewer coughs but more runny nose, less but more exhaustion. Then dizziness , stomach pain And abdomen, earache“And in any case the lung risk, which remains high among the unvaccinated.





It is not certain whether the vaccines updated by Omicron are able to protect us from these sub-variants: “However, we know that BA.4 and BA.5 manage to evade the immune defense induced by current vaccines and contagion. It will now be very important to conduct immunogenicity tests to see if the serum of those who have been experimentally vaccinated with clean vaccines neutralized these sub-variants too “.