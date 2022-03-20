what awaits us – Time





The rise in Covid cases and the easing of restrictions such as the obligation to green pass will have consequences. For the virologist Ilaria Capua the pandemic is not over, far from it. “We will have to vaccinate ourselves in the autumn, Covid will not go away” and the trend of the curve “will depend on what we do”, explains the expert on Sunday 20 March in In Onda, the program conducted on La7 by Concita De Gregorio and David Parenzo For Capua, the virus will become endemic and will be managed, even if no longer as an emergency. “We can only partially resume life as before, and not forget about Covid”, explains the virologist.





And who gets sick now with the new variant, which spreads despite the three doses of the vaccine? “The new variant is taking over the original Omicron, it is a somewhat crafty variant” explains Capua: “In Hong Kong it is causing enormous problems with never-before-seen hospitalizations”. But those who become infected now manifest mild forms of the disease: “We had the last vaccination six months ago and we have to prepare ourselves to start putting up the protective wall again. The fourth dose excluded? For now, but we are at the beginning of the ‘summer. We must clearly tell citizens that with the arrival of the cold we should go back to vaccinating ourselves “, says the virologist who speaks of an annual recall of the anti-Covid vaccination.





Then there is the issue of Ukrainian refugees who can pose a health risk. “Diseases follow wars because hygiene decreases and epidemics occur, we have seen it recently in Yemen – argues Capua – Now there is the risk of a crisis in the crisis because Ukrainians have low vaccination rates, at 33 per hundred. People inevitably are gathered in shelters and we can foresee a lively contagion “. The countries that host them where there is a low vaccination rate, such as Romania, are most at risk. “From the catastrophe of war other catastrophes can follow and bring contagion to other countries. Is there an obligation for refugees? The same rules are needed for citizens of host countries”, is the opinion of the virologist.



