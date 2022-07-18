What benefits does the fruit have for mental well-being and against depression?

fragments of the virus of the smallpox of bow have been detected in semen of a handful of patients in Italy, raising the question of whether transmission sexual disease is a possibility.

It is understood that the virus of the smallpox of bow is spread through close contact with an infected person, which can spread the virus through their characteristic skin lesions or from large respiratory droplets. Many of the cases of smallpox of bow confirmed in the current outbreak correspond to sexual partners who have had such close contact.

However, it is understood that diseases of transmission such as HIV/AIDS, chlamydia and syphilis, are caused by pathogens that pass from one person to another, specifically in the semenvaginal secretions or other body fluids.

Researchers at the Spallanzani Institute, a Rome-based hospital and infectious disease research center, first highlighted evidence of the virus of the smallpox of bow in the semen of four patients in Italy in a June 2 report.

Since then, they have identified six of the center’s seven patients with semen containing genetic material virus. Specifically, a sample analyzed in the laboratory from a single patient suggested that the virus found in your semen it was capable of infecting another person and replicating itself.

These data, which are being submitted for publication, are not sufficient to show that the biological traits of the virus have changed, so that their mode of transmission has evolved.

Francesco Vaia, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani:

“Having an infectious virus in semen is a factor that tips the balance strongly in favor of the hypothesis that sexual transmission is one of the ways this virus is transmitted.”

Most cases of smallpox of bow have been reported in men who have sex with men.

The outbreak has raised concern, as the virus it is rarely seen outside of Africa, where it is endemic, and most cases are not related to travel to the continent.

Scientists are scrambling to understand what is driving the current outbreak, its origins, and whether any of the virus has changed.

In a separate report published online June 6 and not yet peer-reviewed, German scientists also detected viral DNA in the semen of two patients in the country.

The detection of viral DNA does not necessarily imply the presence of a virus infectious, said Carlos Maluquer de Motes, who heads a research group studying the biology of poxviruses at the University of Surrey.

An analysis by UK researchers found that in the semen viral DNA has been found from a number of virus different, including virus of Zika, but it is not clear whether the presence of genetic material increases the risk of transmission sexual.

In general, it is not yet known for sure whether the smallpox of bow is infectious through semen added Enrico Bucci, a biologist at Temple University in Philadelphia.