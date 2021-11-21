What Bergoglio said about Ratzinger

Pope francesco he is not a man of tribute. Or at least that’s what he got used to. The Jesuit, however, often makes exceptions for the pope emeritus Joseph Ratzinger. For Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in fact, what his predecessor fielded was “characterized by a luminous teaching and an unfailing love of truth“. The occasion to reiterate a judgment, which was already known, was the annual delivery of the award dedicated to Benedict XVI. Over the course of the week, some photos of the emeritus intent on talking to the winners appeared on the web. Ratzinger, as anticipated by Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, appeared “full of joie de vivre”.

As he writes Agi, for Francis, Ratzinger resides among the “great masters of philosophy and theology of our time“. More than a few Catholic intellectuals, ever since the German theologian renounced the throne of Peter, has proposed to number the former Pope among the doctors of the Church. And Bergoglio’s phrases could anticipate this scenario.

The former Teutonic pontiff occupied the “book room” better than that of “power”: when one comes across an analysis of Ratzinger’s pontificate, this phrase often appears. It can be true. The former archbishop of Buenos Aires recalled how Benedict XVI continued to write despite sitting on the throne. Ratzinger, in the midst of his pontificate, dedicated himself to a real one christology. Just to reinforce the concept of the “room” in which the emeritus was best.

Bergoglio wanted to highlight the importance of the intellectual and theological side of Ratzinger’s work: “We do not forget – said the Pope – that Benedict XVI continued to study and write until the end of his pontificate. About ten years ago, while fulfilling his governance responsibilities, he was busy completing his trilogy on Jesus and thus leaving us a unique personal testimony of his constant search for the face of the Lord. ”

A not insignificant detail: it must not be easy for a Pope to measure up his strength and dedicate himself with that constancy to the doctrinal interpretation of the entire earthly parable of Jesus Christ. Someone, in those three Christological works, glimpsed yet another proof of how Joseph Ratzinger preferred to devote himself to that type of activity and not to the government of Catholic church. It is no mystery, moreover, that the pontificate was not among the wishes and plans of the Bavarian.

Meanwhile, the pope emeritus received the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine19. Pure the pandemic, with the trip to Germany to his brother’s bed, allowed Ratzinger to continue that “search for the face of the Lord” of which Pope Francis spoke during the award ceremony.