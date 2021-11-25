What bike was Rambo riding in the first film? Once the “mystery” has been revealed, few know it

The saga that made Sylvester Stallone famous along with Rocky. Rambo, tells the vicissitudes of a former Marines. In the film, one scene in particular has remained in the hearts of fans.

Sylvester Stallone born in New York on 6 July 1946, he is an American actor, director and screenwriter of Italian origin.

Mostly known for playing characters who have written the history of international cinema such as: Rocky Balboa and John Rambo.

Nicknamed Sly, he has always played roles and characters with social problems and who, thanks to their willpower and physics, manage to have a revenge on society.

In 2015 he returns to play the American boxer Rocky as the coach of the young boxing promise, Adonis Creed Johnson. He is given a Golden Globe Best Supporting Actor, shortly after nominating for the 2016 Oscars.

Rambo

In the first chapter of the film, Rambo wanders the United States and arrived in the town of Hope, looking for his friend and former comrade Delmore Barry. But unfortunately he discovers that he died of cancer.

So he decides to look for a temporary job and a hot meal, when he runs into Sheriff Teasle, who invites him to get out of town. John Rambo does not listen to the sheriff who arrests him on charges of wandering, making him torture and humiliate by his “henchmen”.

Following the violence he suffered, the torture he received in Vietnam comes to mind. So the special soldier turns up and after having knocked out the agents he runs away on the street.

After leaving the police station, Rambo must find a way to escape from the police. And what is the best way? He throws a motorcyclist to the ground and takes his two-wheeler …

And here is the curiosity to know: but what kind of bike was it?

It may interest you >>> Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin | The hidden detail of the couple that makes all of Hollywood discuss

Rambo’s bike

The bike that brought Rambo to safety was one Yamaha XT 250, which became famous for her participation in the film.

Full-fledged Enduro motorcycle, it is equipped with a 249cc single-cylinder engine that develops 17 horsepower of pure power.

Equipped with front and rear drum brakes, a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, it has a top speed of 112 km / h.

You might be interested >>> Sylvester Stallone’s new flame: the photo on social media without veils

In practically perfect condition for being almost 40 years old, it was auctioned on Catawiki.com with a base price of 7 thousand euros.

Let’s just hope the new owner doesn’t try the same adventure as Rambo.