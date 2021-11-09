what bothered the president

The president Tommaso Giulini, once again, has decided not to appear in the stands in the match against Atalanta

It is now more than evident that the Cagliari is going through a bad moment. Since the beginning of the championship, the team has scored only 3 draws, one victory and 9 defeats for a total of 6 points, once again consolidating the last place in the standings. The negative period, however, has already been going on for a long time. Last season, in fact, represents an example and the signed parenthesis Leonardo Semplici it remains (unfortunately) only a memory. Unforgettable the comeback on Parma for 4-3, not to forget the draws at home Naples he was born in Milan in the last few days. In this idyllic scenario, the club decides to reconfirm the coach even if the first doubts arise. The position of the Tuscan coach is in the balance and the defeat on a comeback against the Genoa on the third day, it turns out to be fatal to him. The baton passes to Walter Mazzarri but the situation does not improve, on the contrary. Too early to talk about a delicate circumstance, but never too late to avoid reaching the third to last day of the championship with water in the throat (just like the previous one).

THE DYNAMICS – Inside the changing rooms of Asseminello, the patron Tommaso Giulini had a very hard fight with the whole squad. As reported by The Sardinian Union, the ire of the rossoblù president was triggered on the eve of the match againstAtalanta and, for this reason, he once again deserted the tribune of the Unipol Domus. In the sights there were some players, guilty of not having an adequate attitude on the pitch (and who weigh more on the company’s coffers). During the discussion that took place on Friday in the locker room, some of the players did not like a few words too many who replied to Giulini in rhyme. It is easy, therefore, that the conversation has turned into a real confrontation. One thing is certain: the lifeboat needs its own captain in order not to drown with the whole boat.