What Bridget Jones would have been like without Renée Zellweger

In a parallel world, the character of Bridget Jones, created from the pen of Helen Fielding and brought to the screen for the first time in 2001 by director Sharon Maguire, it could have been completely different. Today we associate the funny and adorable image of Bridget with the body of her that gave her life, that of the Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. Except that no one wanted (and imagined) her in the role, as revealed in a new book dedicated to romantic comedies called From Hollywood with Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy. It was written by Scott Meslow who collected several testimonies of the people involved in the production of the legendary first film of the saga, that is Bridget Jones’s diaryincluding those of those who just did not imagine Zellweger in the role of the young English journalist.

Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth at the premiere of the second film in the saga, What a mess Bridget Jones! Franziska KrugGetty Images

The first to have doubts about it was the director Sharon Maguire, who told of the two years of casting to find the perfect Bridget. And for many Renée Zellweger it wasn’t at all. “Anyone who had anything to do with the film had a different idea of ​​what it should be like,” Maguire told the author of the book: the character of Bridget was already famous thanks to Fielding’s books, everyone at that point knew her, her they loved. And they had an idea of ​​her: casting her wrong, choosing an actress who didn’t fit her role (or the way fans of the literary saga imagined her), was definitely out of the question. To borrow the format of another film that made the history of those years (and of cinematic romance), if Zellweger’s sliding doors hadn’t opened, we probably wouldn’t have had her in the role of the immortal Bridget.

Who was vying for the role? Dozens of actresses, always following the thread of Maguire’s story, were considered to play the role of Bridget Jones: from Toni Collette to Helena Bonham Carterpassing through Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Rachel Weisz and Kate Winslet. At this point the name of the actress who would later win an Oscar for Cold Mountain in 2003 it never came out. So how did we get to the Bridget that today we love and recognize in her facial features, in her body, in the ways of Zellweger? Apparently an audition was enough to convince everyone that she was the right one, even if no one had considered her for the role and indeed, as the actress herself told a few years later, her manager and the publicist they had advised not to show up.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Even after getting the part, Bridget-Renée’s journey wasn’t easy at all. Apparently her co-stars too, starting with Hugh GrantUnforgettable-Daniel-Cleaver, they were quite skeptical of the choice. For her part, the actress has prepared as best she could, even doing an internship in a publishing house to better fit the role of her alter ego. Excellent work, as we all know by now. No one else could have been the Bridget Jones we love and quote in bursts today, if not Renée Zellweger, who was stubborn enough to try without losing faith in her incredible charisma.

Giovanna Gallo

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, for work I watch TV series, peek into the life of the royals and explore the world of tech and costume.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io