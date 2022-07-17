“What??!!”: Britney Spears posts incomprehensible message about her mother and Selena Gomez

It is sometimes difficult to decipher the publications of Britney Spears on social networks. Often the reflection of thoughts of the day that we imagine spontaneous, his Instagram account is almost a diary… followed by almost 42 million people.

This Saturday, the singer was once again no exception to the rule. Faced with an unrecognizable photo of Selena Gomez, she writes: “She came to my wedding, one of the three most beautiful women in Hollywood with Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton!”, she rejoices. Before continuing: “She said to me ‘I want you to be happy’ three… My mum also did that. It was so cool to tell me what she thought, even though I had to see people against my thank you all my life.” We don’t know who exactly she’s talking about here.

She continues to praise Selena Gomez and then evokes her mother again. “Paparazzi Asked My Mom Three Times On The Street ‘How Does Your Daughter Feel About Her Marriage'”she continues without specifying the answer in question. “She said all she wanted for me was to be happy!! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family!! God bless you!” As a reminder, the mother of Britney Spears was not invited to her wedding.

Britney at war with her family

A hell of a hodgepodge… And a big question mark for everyone since the latest news, Britney hates her mother as well as her family who abused her weaknesses and her fortune by subjecting her to guardianship in particular. This war within the Spears is notorious and it appeared completely incomprehensible for many Internet users to read this message and to involve Selena Gomez in it. “What??!!”, “I thought you hated your mother!!” , “Uh..Ok, I don’t understand anything”, “Wait…what??”, “I’m really confused. And Selena must be even more so than me”, are astonished the comments. Ups!