What broke the friendship between Logan Paul and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

Between Logan Paul and Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, a relationship was born, however, the ties were severed due to a particular event.

After facing KSI and Floyd mayweather in boxing, Logan Paul debuted in a wrestling ring this year. For his debut, he had the chance to team up with The Miz for a match at Wrestlemania, the biggest annual event in the WWE. It is precisely in this promotion that Dwayne Johnson had a legendary career. The two men also have the common point of having had a career in the cinema, on television, and on Youtube. The Rock appeared in some of the young youtuber’s videos.

A broken friendship

Logan Paul was a guest on the True Geordie podcast. He explained the reasons for the end of their complicity: “ After what happened in Japan, I obviously found myself in a hole. […] I was extremely low mentally. And I got a call from my publicist, who was also representing The Rock. Then she was like, ‘Hey, Dwayne asked that you remove all the photos and videos you made with him.’ I thought we had a healthy relationship, an open line of communication. And I was so sad that my hero wouldn’t do anything with me. »

The Forest of Suicide

In 2017, Logan Paul and his friends had gone to make a video in the forest of Aokigahara in Japan. This is renowned for being a place where candidates for the suicide regularly attempt to kill themselves. The youtubeur had filmed a corpse hanged man, as well as his rather euphoric reactions upon discovering the scene. This had earned him a merciless media backlash and his Youtube account had been temporarily suspended. After that, the eldest of the Paul brothers apologized. He had shot a prevention clip where he had notably listened to a former person suicidal. The youtuber had also donated a million dollars to various associations that help people with suicidal thoughts.