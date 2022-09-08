What came before: the eggs or ‘The House of the Dragon’? Daenerys’s dragons already exist in the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’

There is a quite feasible theory that allows us to locate the exact origin of the eggs from which Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion hatched. What relationship do they have with the new HBO series?

Set in the universe created by George RR Martin in his Song of ice and fire, The House of the Dragon works as a ‘spin-off’ prequel to the unforgettable Game of Thrones, but it introduces an entirely new set of characters and addresses a time period long before the events chronicled in the famous HBO series. Specifically, as the first episode of the new fiction already contextualizes, “It is the ninth year of the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen. 172 years to the death of Aerys, the Mad King, and the birth of his daughter, Princess Daenerys Targaryen.”

However, the comparisons of both series have always been on the table and, at the moment, it is impossible to remove us Game of Thrones of the head while we enjoy The House of the Dragon. From which member of the powerful family in the series is Daenerys most directly descended? What threat do the White Walkers pose? Is there a character that has the ability to appear in both series? Will the new fiction explain any script holes?

And this is how we have stood face to face with the iQuestion about the famous dragon eggs that Illyrio Mopatis gave to Daenerys on her wedding day with Khal Drogo. As you may remember, then the eggs were petrified and no one imagined that being in the hands of the right person could make them hatch. But so it was and from them the unmistakable Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion were born. Then Illyrio only informed Daenerys that the eggs came “from the Shadowlands beyond Asshai”but Have you ever stopped to think about the relationship between the eggs and the dragons that fly over King’s Landing in The House of the Dragon?

fire and bloodthe book of George R.R. Martin which serves as the original source of information for the plots of the new series, has the answer and the truth is that, if you were not aware of this detail, you may be surprised to know the answer. What came before, Daenerys eggs or The House of the Dragon?

None of the eggs that Illyrio gave to the then khaleesi belongs to any of the dragons that currently belong -that is, in The House of the Dragon– to House Targaryens. In fact, they are older and, had they been born, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion would have predated Syrax or Caraxes.

Did you realize that there is only one character from ‘Game of Thrones’ that can appear in ‘The House of the Dragon’?

Although it must be specified that it does not directly relate them and leaves it to the free interpretation of the readers, the story told by George RR Martin in Fgame and blood leaves no room for doubt: Lady Elissa Farman, a noblewoman close to Queen Rhaena Targaryen, grew bored with her life in Westeros and decided to secretly sail to Braavos, but not before stealing three dragon eggs from the castle.

Three dragon eggs were missing and in several days of searching they had not been found. After closely questioning all the men who had access to the dragons, Ser Merrell was convinced that Lady Elissa had run off with them. [Fuego y sangre]

When Rhaena learned that her dragons had been stolen, she went to tell her brother, Jaehaerys, but he brushed it aside: “Some spice vendor in Pentos will find himself in possession of three very expensive stones,” since , as the book also explains, the eggs turn to stone far from Targaryen hands. And that is what happened, indeed, until they found their way to Daenerys two centuries later.

If so, the three dragons of the famous Targarien embodied by Emilia Clarke would descend from Dreamfire, the dragon of Queen Rhaena Targaryen, who would succeed Jaehaerys I Targaryen on the Throne, who in the series is mentioned as the King before Viserys I, his grandson. In the series it is not mentioned if Dreamfire is still alive, but everything seems to indicate that she is, since the dragon died in the Dance of the Dragons, which is the event around which the series is built. Thus, it could be in the Dragon Pit, where Daemon (Matt Smith) stole an egg possibly his in the second episode of the series.

Another theory about Daenerys’ eggs is that they could have belonged to the last dragon alive, but the mystery surrounding three eggs stolen and taken to other continents on the other side of the Narrow Sea leaves little room for doubt about which theory to buy.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter