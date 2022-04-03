What can happen if the phone is not activated in airplane mode during a flight





When a passenger boards a plane, at takeoff, they are prompted to put their electronic devices in airplane mode (also called offline profile), an option that is easily enabled from the settings menu. Is this warning warranted and what happens if someone leaves it on.

By: Clarin

And although the myth is widespread that if activated it could burn an internal plate of the device, the main reason that led to generating this slogan is based on the idea that the phone’s emissions could cause interference.

When this alternative is activated – on cell phones, notebooks, tablets and portable consoles – they are disconnected from the mobile network and can no longer receive messages, calls or connect to the web. It is almost as if the device is turned off.

And while you can access apps that are installed, you won’t be able to use any features that require an Internet connection. Only downloaded data such as photos, videos, or offline music or movies can be used.

The name of this mode comes from the prohibitions that existed years ago that prevented the use of the device during flights, causing manufacturers to design this alternative.

However, nowadays it is also used for other purposes, such as simply wanting to disconnect from everything while still using some of the mobile’s functions.

When a request is made from the cabin to put the device in airplane mode, the aim is to limit any potential difficulty in communication with the control tower, or some other device in the cabin. In other words, not complying with this slogan could affect these aspects.

Although the essential flight systems are more than protected against the electromagnetic radiation emitted by the mobile phone, communications between the aircraft and the air traffic controller continue to use traditional radio, which is very sensitive to any external interference. And that is where the offline profile is especially relevant.

If it were to occur in any situation during the key stages of the air journey -such as landing or take-off- it could endanger the entire aircraft, including the passengers and crew, since it is the moment in which the landing coordinates are given.

What’s up with Wi-Fi

Unlike the GSM network, the signal of Wi-Fi networks is much weaker at its peak power (100 mW) and has never been recorded as causing any inconvenience. For this reason, many airlines around the world provide Wi-Fi connection on their planes. The only restriction is that this service cannot be used during takeoff, landing, or when the aircraft is flying below ten thousand feet.

For this reason, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) at the end of 2014 enabled the use of mobile phones without limitations in all phases of the flight. Although to allow that, the companies have to comply with a verification that guarantees that the signals will not cause interference.

But beyond the guidelines and the changes that have occurred in recent times, the different regulatory agencies agree that ultimately the need to require the use of airplane mode on mobile devices remains in the hands of the airlines.