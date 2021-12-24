what can happen in January

Stefano Sensi is struggling to find great space in Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who finished the first round of Serie A at the top of the table



Stephen Senses struggles to carve out an important space in theInter license plate Inzaghi, which closed the first round of A league at the top of the rankings.

Calciomercato Inter, possible green light for Sensi’s loan

The numbers speak for themselves, apart from injuries (but by now it has been back at full capacity for over a month): only 161 minutes (about ten yesterday with Torino) and 9 league appearances for him. We can imagine what the mood of the class of ’95 could be: bad, also because it has evidently lost positions in the Inzaghian hierarchy. The Nerazzurri midfielder (as strong as he is fragile) has a desire for revenge and intends to demonstrate once and for all his enormous potential, for this reason it is not excluded that he may ask to leave in January. With Inter that perhaps he could agree, albeit only to one loan in a Serie A ‘friend’ club.

Paolo Scelzi

