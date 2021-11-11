What can the spouse really do on the joint account

Even in the regime of community of property sanctioned by marriage, one of the spouses can open a personal current account and therefore be the only one to have the right to access the money deposited in it.

In these cases, the other spouse, unless specific authorization is drawn up by the account holder for each individual transaction, cannot dispose of these funds, even if these would be considered a common good. The situation changes, however, when the couple decides to open a joint account. This particular contractual condition, in the case of a separate signature, allows both to operate on the deposit without the need to obtain a permit from the joint holder. In addition, it should be noted that half of the money deposited in the bank belongs to each of the two account holders.

Some funds, however, remain of personal property of only one of the two spouses, even in the regime of community of assets, such as those already owned before the wedding, the money received with donations or inheritances even after the marriage (unless otherwise specified in the deed of donation or in the will), the money obtained as compensation for damages and / or the pension relating to the partial or total loss of working capacity and finally those deriving from the sale of a movable or immovable property resulting from one’s own.

Once the community of property regime intervenes, as reported by businessonline, the money acquired after the marriage becomes “common”, even if it is deposited in a personal current account. The only exceptions are represented by the examples cited above, which must in any case be documentable.

In the case of a joint account a disjoint signature both spouses are authorized to carry out banking operations of any kind (such as withdrawals, deposits, transfers or checks) without also having to have the permission of the other party. In addition to always being used at the time of opening and closing the deposit, the double authorization to operate on it is instead necessary if it is a joint account with joint signature. The only exception may be when one of the two is chosen by both as authorized representative for the performance of ordinary banking operations, more often deposits and withdrawals of money.