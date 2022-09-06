What can we do today? Leisure plans for this Tuesday, September 6

Until September 15, the Provincial House hosts the collective exhibition ‘A different thought’, which includes a hundred works by thirty artists born or resident in the provinces of Seville and Huelva. Works by Antonio Agudo, Tomás García Asensio, Paco Pérez Valencia, Concha Ybarra, María Ortega Estepa or Cristina Vela, among others, stand out. Plaza del Triunfo, 1. Tuesday to Saturday: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday and holidays: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Monday.

Julio Romero de Torres at the Cajasol Foundation



The exhibition ‘Julio Romero de Torres. The mystical feeling’, which can be visited at the Cajasol Foundation until September 24, presents twenty-seven works by the Cordovan painter, including some of his most recognized masterpieces, such as, for example, ‘The consecration of the copla’, ‘The Venus of Poetry’ and ‘Fuensanta’. The exhibition can be visited from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sundays and holidays, closed. More information: www.fundacioncajasol.com.

‘Bergman’s Island’ at the Diputación cinema



The Diputación’s ‘Asómate al patio’ cycle screens the film ‘Bergman’s Island’. Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve, the cast includes Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska, among others. Admission: 4 euros. The projection begins at 10:15 p.m. in the Diputación courtyard. More information at: www.asomatealpatio.es

Axabeba in the Gardens of the Real Alcázar



‘Nights in the Gardens of the Real Alcázar’ today has the Axabeba group, made up of Ángeles Núñez (soloist singing and percussion), José Luis Pastor (medieval plucked strings and direction) and Ignacio Gil (historical winds). The concert will start at 10:30 p.m., but access to the gardens of the Real Alcázar can be done from 9:00 p.m. Admission: 7 euros.

Seville – Manchester City Champions League



On Tuesday, September 6, Sevilla Fútbol Club will face Manchester City Football Club from England in the match of the first day of Group G of the Champions League (UEFA Champions League) at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville. The English team qualified directly for the group stage after winning the Premier League the previous season (it was also a semi-finalist in this competition). The sevillistas also entered the group directly at the end of the league in the first division.