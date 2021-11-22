what can we expect from Napoli?

Stumble, again, the Naples: victim of herself, of her cornerstones of recent months, failed in front of the Nerazzurri battleship. The many emotions that arrived, especially in the final, are not enough: just when you believed in a more mature eleven, the blues betray fans and expectations and leave gold points behind after a misstep by a direct competitor.

Where did we break up?

We broke up like this: a team in good shape, tested, in confidence that he had been able to do nothing only in front of the great love in tints Giallorossi of the technician from Certaldo and to Simeone & Co. al Diego Armando Maradona.

We find ourselves, now, not quite as before: Inter-Napoli, past versus present for Luciano Spalletti who did not take advantage of his opportunity to put the seal as often happens, instead, to the outfield players when they cross their past.

Back to the past

About the past: has arrived, the inevitable (fourth) seal of Lautaro Martinez against the Neapolitans, always heavy, always decisive. El Toro (with the complicity of an inattentive defense) sinks the blow against the technician who first believed in him by throwing him in the Football ladder after the clutches with Mauro Icardi.

Dries Mertens, instead, he has packaged yet another wonder still against Simone Inzaghi. The last, against the Piacenza coach, had slipped behind Strakosha (2017/18 season) and only in this way did the Nerazzurri coach see the ghosts of Lazio-Naples in the Eurogol from outside the area of ​​the Belgian tonight who had rekindled hopes for twenty long minutes.

Desaparecidos

The long-awaited marking has not arrived (and not even a good performance) from Lorenzo Insigne: it is not the first time that against theInter the Captain becomes the shadow of himself, the weak link who fails to end his fast from goal a San Siro against the Nerazzurri.

Not only Lorenzo: football, as we know, is a team game and the defeat is shared with most of the owners on the field, guilty, especially in the first half, of too many imperfections.

There remains a bitter taste in the mouth also linked to the blindfolded goddess on the miracle of Handanovic on a (revisable) header by Mario Rui and the opportunity wasted by Mertens on the gong: as often happens, however, the sown with little care does not bring the desired fruits.

What to expect?

The next match in the league, against Maurizio Sarri and his Lazio, it will be a new yes back to the past, but also a boxing match in which one cannot abdicate but only KO the opponent in record time.

Meanwhile, the revenge against the men of Rui Vitoria at the Otkritie Arena, it can be the challenge from which to start again and regain some awareness in one’s own means: the Neapolitans are called to avenge the

2-3 of the first leg and return to victory.

