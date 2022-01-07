What can we expect from Zeus joining the MCU?

As of 2011, ihave officially enteredand the other Norse deities within the). In this way we were able to see superheroist personifications of famous figures such asand many others. A choice that today we consider “taken for granted”, but which if analyzed allows us to notice numerous nuances. Nuances such as the parallelism between the modern epic (that of superheroes, in fact) and the classical one, where the gods took to the field to help or sabotage the exploits of mortals.

In today’s article, however, we deal with a different consequence of the aforementioned choice: given that the Marvel has entered Norse mythology, how long will it take to introduce all the other pantheons as well? A question that, apparently, will find an answer in 2022.

Months ago, Russell Crowe made it official that he would play Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. Furthermore, a possible link between Spider-Man: No Way Home and the presence of the God of Lightning to Asgard. As you can read in the link above, in one of the broadcasts of Daily Bugle we find the phrase in the girth “New Asgard: Political unrest has been going on since Z …“. A single letter to indicate a name, but which leaves room for few doubts.

But who is Zeus in the Marvel Comics?

Obviously taken from the homonymous character from Greek mythology, Zeus was introduced in the comics by Stan Lee and from Jack Kirby in the fifth issue of Venus, dated June 1949. Exactly like Loki, in fact, also the head of theOlympus made its first appearance in the comics of Timely Comics, the company that only later would become the Marvel we all know.

Youngest son of the Titans Cronus And Rhea, Zeus boasts a vast array of superpowers. Powers ranging from super strength to super speed, passing through flight and lightning manipulation. All the elements taken from the classic epic are then matched in this comic version of the character. Zeus can then change his form, teleport himself and use telepathy. Considered as powerful as Odin, in the comics he has proven to be weak to black magic, as demonstrated within the saga Avengers: No Return.

Within the story made by Mark Waid, Al Ewing, Paco Medina And Jim Zub, sequel to the miniseries Avengers: Relentlessly, we find the Avengers allies with the gods of the Greek pantheon to fight Nyx, the Goddess of the Night. A deadly confrontation that has once again shifted the readers’ attention towards a group of divinities that are not frequently placed in the spotlight. Hercules aside, of course.

But what could be the function of Zeus within Thor: Love and Thunder?

We can speculate that the choice of the son of Odin to found a new homeland for the Asgardians has brought numerous consequences. Consequences such as attracting the attention of different mythological figures, such as the gods of Olympus. The chaos could then arise from the arrival of Gorr, the villain of the film played by Christian Bale. Without wishing to anticipate too much about this character (there will be a way to talk about it in the future), just know that Gorr aims to exterminate the gods of all religions and of all dimensions.

There is therefore a possibility that we will see Christian Bale fight Russell Crowe, with the latter likely to be defeated. After all, inserting a god with the same power as Odin to see him defeated by Gorr, could help you quickly understand the power of the villain of the film.

But the introduction of new gods doesn’t just have an impact on the next Thor movie. In the Moon Knight series, due out next year, we will also find Konshu, God of the Moon and fundamental element for the growth of the character of Marc Spector. So is it time to expand the pantheons of the MCU? Apparently, the answer is a resounding “yes”.

What do you think of it? Are you curious to see Russell Crowe's Zeus or, in your opinion, will the Olympian leader have an extremely marginal role in the next film of the Thundering?