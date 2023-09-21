Minecraft is a game that tries to imitate the real world. It allows you to grow mushrooms, craft and use Spyglass, and do many other cool things. If you are a fan of fishing, Minecraft has something for you. In this post we will learn everything there is to know about fishing and What can you get by fishing in Minecraft? So if you are interested in fishing, this guide is for you.

In this guide on fishing in Minecraft, we will learn about the following things.

Fishing mechanism in Minecraft

Crafted fishing rod in Minecraft

How to fish in Minecraft?

What can you get by fishing in Minecraft?

Let’s talk about them in detail.

Minecraft gave its players the ability to go fishing in update 1.2.0. You can use the fishing rod to search for fish in any block of water. However, you need a lot of patience when searching for fish because you will end up with a lot of unwanted things and trash in the process. Well, fishing is fun for some, while slow for others, but you can reap some pretty hefty rewards.

Well, fishing may seem simple to some, but you still have to get the right tools. You would need a fishing rod that needs to be crafted and a water source. So let’s see first How to make a fishing rod in Minecraft.

First, look for sticks; To do this, find a tree and cut at least two trunks, either using an ax or by hitting it. You must divide the logs into boards on the 2 x 2 crafting grid. Then, to create four sticks, vertically place two boards inside the crafting grid. Next, you need to acquire ropes; To do this, you must kill a hostile spider by punching it or with the help of an axe, sword, or any other weapon you have. They will give you the rope you need. Once you have that, acquire a crafting table, open your inventory, place four boards on the 2×2 crafting grid, and add the resulting crafting table to your inventory. Now, you need to right click on the crafting table once it is in your world as that will open its UI. Place three sticks diagonally and a rope in the last cell of the middle and bottom row. Will create the necessary fishing rod.

You can move the fishing rod to the inventory and start fishing.

How to fish in Minecraft? Once we have a fishing rod, let’s look for a water source. The best thing about Minecraft is that you can find fish in secluded waters, small puddles, and large water sources like rivers and oceans. After finding the body of water, follow the steps below to fish. Place the pointer above the body of water and, from a little higher, throw the cork. You want to make sure you hold the fishing rod and then right click. Wait until you notice bubbles bubbling around the cork. Once the bubbles are under the cork, right click to catch the fish or whatever took over the cork. Keep in mind that you may need to try several times to catch a substantial number of fish. Read: What is efficiency in Minecraft? What can you get by fishing in Minecraft?

Fishing is a great way to earn XP in Minecraft. Although it is slow, you can earn orbs that are worth 1 to 6 XP. However, we need to look at what you will get from fishing in Minecraft.

Fish: Fishing will produce fish 85% of the time; No surprise. You will find raw cod, raw salmon, stickfish and tropical fish. Trash: There is a 10% chance of finding trash while fishing. Don’t throw away all the trash, as you can also find something useful there. Treasure Loot: You can find treasures while fishing, but for that, there are some requirements that you must meet. To get the treasure, your cork must be 5 x 4 x 5 or larger, the cork must have at least two space blocks on top of it, there must be two water source blocks under the fishing cork and the water block where the cork is placed. You must have at least two water source blocks horizontally in all directions. Therefore, place the cork in an empty water area or a large water source with many air blocks on top. Without any enchantments, there is a 5% chance of finding treasure, and with enchantments, your chances increase to 11.3%.

That’s all!

What items can you get by fishing in Minecraft?

With fishing you can not only get fish but also scrap metal and treasures. Treasures include bows, enchanted books, fishing rods, name tags, nautilus shells, saddles and more. If you want to increase the chances of getting treasures by using enchantments.

Can you get diamonds by fishing in Minecraft?

There is a small chance that you can get diamonds by fishing. This can be increased by using some enchantments. However, to find a diamond, you must go down to level -57 to mine diamonds.

