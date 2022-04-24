What can your company do with your corporate email when you are working for it or once you have left

Who more and who less, everyone knows that the material provided by the company to do your job must be used solely and exclusively for labor issues. But, who more and who less, all have taken advantage of the Internet connection to read the newspaper on duty or check personal mail.

Now, does the employer have the right to know which web pages you connect to from the business resources that it provides you? Can you, if necessary, review all the files you have saved and sent, on your computer, in your mail or in the cloud, to collect evidence and fire you? Or does the right to intimacy and privacy of communications protect you?

From the start, yes

As we said at the beginning, the material that is provided to a person to carry out their work tasks must be used solely and exclusively for work purposes. Therefore, speaking in general terms, the employer has the power to, at any time, check device of the employee and all the associated software to verify that, indeed, the use that is being given to the tools is appropriate.

However, at this point, and depending on the lawyer with whom we speak, we find an important nuance: if the employer is obliged (or not) to previously inform the employee that they can only use these tools for personal purposes and that, in At any time, both the device and the software can be inspected to verify correct use.

Samuel Parra is a lawyer specializing in privacy at ÉGIDA. He believes that there should always be clear communication by the employer that the use of the computer can be monitored and what use the company can make of the information obtained from that monitoring. This is what Samuel Parra calls the expectation of intimacy or the expectation of privacy.

“If the employer has not informed the worker that they can monitor his computer to see, for example, what web pages he visits, the worker can understand (and, in fact, the jurisprudence understands it) that he has an expectation of privacy and privacy regarding the pages you visit,” he explains.





So much so that if the employer has not informed him that he can track his activity on the Internet and use it as evidence in a judicial dismissal procedure, “the worker will be able to allege that his privacy has been injured, because he thought that no one was watching how he was working”. According to Parra, the courts tend, in these cases, to agree with the worker because there is that expectation of privacy.

However, Fernando Ruiz-Beato, a partner at RB Ruiz Beato Abogados, assures that in the past it was always necessary to inform the worker, but that “the rulings are establishing that prior information is no longer so necessary”, which, moreover, is done precisely with this task of “supervising the work performance of the worker when there are doubts that a labor breach is being committed”.

My personal email is mine

However, everything has a limit. A recent ruling condemned a businessman for having inspected his employee’s computer and having accessed his personal email (opened on the work computer) to look for evidence that he was sharing confidential company information with the competition. .

“Inspecting personal mail will never be valid,” argues Samuel Parra, just as putting video surveillance cameras in a toilet would never be. “Even reporting there are certain limits that should not be exceeded, so common sense is usually applied, both by the employer and the worker.” In fact, Parra acknowledges that not even the police (except judicial authorization) can access the personal mail of any individual.





Or, as Ruiz Beato details, “just as I cannot access my employee’s personal bank account, I cannot check his email, but I can access the one that I have provided to the worker for the performance of his work tasks. “.

At this point, it should be remembered that when companies use technological means to monitor employees, what is known as Barbulescu case, considered as the sentence that establishes jurisprudence throughout Europe. An opinion of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in which proportionality is requested with respect to the measures taken.

How to measure common sense

However, and precisely because it is not possible to measure that common sense or that proportionality between consulting the newspaper once a day and spending three hours on pages of entertainment, these two lawyers consider that the agreement between the worker and the employer should be written down on what the tools provided are solely and exclusively for professional use.

However, given that this empowers him to control that technology tools are being used properly, does this mean that the employer is going to read each and every one of his employees’ emails? No, although it could. Normally, he can generate algorithms that detect suspicious behavior to, in that case, yes access the employee’s inbox and outbox to check their activity.

In addition, Samuel Parra considers that another important point is that the worker knows what consequences can be derived from that surveillance by the employer. “There have been cases in which the courts have understood that the worker did know that he was being watched, but not that this surveillance was going to be used to fire him,” he tells us.





Not so much with computers, but it is common that employees often prefer to use their personal mobile to the one provided by the company. It is what is known as BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). In these cases, can the employer force the worker to hand over this device in order to analyze it? Can the company track activity on the terminal? On this point the two lawyers agree: it should not be allowed the use of personal devices for professional employment.

“On a mobile that is for personal use, you cannot force workers to install company applications,” Ruiz Beato justifies, adding that, if these applications are installed, “the employee has to give consent for there is that control or supervision. If not, you cannot make use of them”, sentences

Even in times of teleworking, in which many people use a personal computer for work matters, Parra assures that “a personal computer coexists very badly with professional matters”, because they can lead to legal, family and security problems. In addition, Parra recalls that there are also digital and disconnection rights, so “our working life begins when you arrive at the office, not before or after”.

If you want to have the mail on a mobile phone, the company will accept it if it considers that it is necessary to give you a terminal, being for example a commercial.

What if I save it in my cloud?

In the same way that many employees prefer their mobile phone model to the one provided by the company, not a few companies have what is known as “shadow IT”, that is, the use of tools that have not been authorized by the company. The most typical example is cloud storage.

For this reason, we wanted to ask these lawyers if the employee is obliged to provide (and the company could access these personal repositories) in the event that any document for corporate use has been stored there.

“If they are corporate documents, they are not yours, they are not the employee’s, so you have to return or destroywhatever is agreed with the company with which he has or had the employment relationship,” explains Parra for these cases, stressing that “the worker does not have legitimacy to keep those documents there, even if the company had given consent at the time ” .





Ruiz Beato expresses himself in similar terms. “When a person is working, he is generating intellectual property rights that are for the benefit of the employer, who is the one who satisfies and pays the worker’s salary.”

Therefore, summarizes Ruiz Beato, “the employer can access any resource“ with two clear nuances: 1- that the tools be made available to the worker by the employer; and 2- that we are always talking about issues that have reference to the activity carried out by the company and the tasks entrusted to the worker. For his part, Parra concludes that informed consent is necessary to notify the worker that his mail can be accessed, but that does not mean that all of it will be read.

Image: Austin Distel/Unsplash